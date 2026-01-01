Up to 40 Deploys Per Day: How Luxury Presence Unified 70+ Engineers Under One Graph

The Solution

Progressive Migration to Federated GraphQL

Luxury Presence needed to unify their architecture without rewriting everything. They chose WunderGraph Cosmo for its developer-first approach and support for in-place migration.

“I just liked the approach from WunderGraph. It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.”

The team moved module by module, replacing REST endpoints with GraphQL interfaces while using shared TypeScript types across services. Each BFF operation was audited to determine whether logic belonged in domain services, reusable middleware, or UI formatting helpers.

Cosmo's visual schema tools made the transition transparent to the entire team:

“You log in, click on a graph, and see the supergraph with the subgraphs and the dotted lines.”

The incremental approach lowered the barrier to starting the migration: