Up to 40 Deploys Per Day: How Luxury Presence Unified 70+ Engineers Under One Graph
Company Overview
Luxury Presence powers over 50,000 websites for real estate agents through a sophisticated, multi-tenant platform tailored to the real estate industry. The platform serves as a comprehensive digital solution combining website hosting, CRM capabilities, and marketing tools designed specifically for high-end real estate professionals.
The Challenge
BFF Layers Multiplying Work Across Growing Teams
As Luxury Presence scaled past 70 engineers, their backend-for-frontend (BFF) architecture started working against them. A clean separation of concerns turned into a coordination bottleneck.
Key challenges
- Tripled review cycles: Same feature required 3 separate PRs across frontend, BFF, and domain layers
- Logic duplication: Chat message creation duplicated across 3 BFFs (mobile app, dashboard, internal tools)
- Fragmented tooling: Teams adopted different GraphQL frameworks
- Slowed onboarding: New engineers needed to learn frontend, BFF, and domain layer patterns
“We were duplicating effort, reviewing three PRs instead of one.”
The Solution
Progressive Migration to Federated GraphQL
Luxury Presence needed to unify their architecture without rewriting everything. They chose WunderGraph Cosmo for its developer-first approach and support for in-place migration.
“I just liked the approach from WunderGraph. It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.”
The team moved module by module, replacing REST endpoints with GraphQL interfaces while using shared TypeScript types across services. Each BFF operation was audited to determine whether logic belonged in domain services, reusable middleware, or UI formatting helpers.
Cosmo's visual schema tools made the transition transparent to the entire team:
“You log in, click on a graph, and see the supergraph with the subgraphs and the dotted lines.”
The incremental approach lowered the barrier to starting the migration:
“It was remarkably easy to get off the ground.”
The Results
Faster Releases With Fewer Coordination Costs
The architectural shift delivered immediate improvements across development workflow:
Key outcomes
- Up to 40 production releases per day
- Code reviews reduced from 3 PRs to 1-2 per feature
- New engineers skip legacy BFFs and start in the federated graph layer
- Query optimization during migration: Replaced workflows requiring 10 API calls with single GraphQL queries
- Backward-compatible schema checks reduce change risk across 50,000+ customer sites
“By the end of the year, I'm aiming for a significant overhaul—where new engineers won't have to touch the BFF at all.”
The Conclusion
Architecture That Scales With Teams, Not Against Them
Luxury Presence eliminated architectural friction that slowed their growing team. By migrating to Cosmo, they unified 70+ engineers under a single graph, cut review cycles by two-thirds, and shipped a critical product launch faster with fewer resources. The progressive migration strategy let them improve the system incrementally while maintaining delivery velocity—and they're not done yet.
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