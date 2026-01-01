How eBay Runs One of the Most Complex GraphQL Federations with WunderGraph

Company Overview

eBay operates one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, connecting millions of buyers and sellers across a wide range of product categories. Its platform supports complex search, discovery, pricing, payments, logistics, and trust systems, all operating at a global scale.

To power its web and mobile experiences, eBay relies on a large federated GraphQL architecture spanning many subgraphs and long-lived domain boundaries. The supergraph processes hundreds of thousands of requests per second and supports deeply nested queries shaped by years of platform evolution.

At this scale, GraphQL federation is core infrastructure. Performance, correctness, and compliance are not optimization goals. They are requirements with direct impact on reliability, security, and business risk.