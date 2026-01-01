Apollo AlternativeRun federation for less, without the lock-in
WunderGraph Federation is Open Source, drop-in compatible with Apollo Federation v1 and v2, and cheaper to run at scale. Switch without rewriting a single subgraph.
Apache 2.0 open source · Federation v1 & v2 compatible · Self-host or managed cloud
What you get with WunderGraph Federation
Federation without the things that slow you down at scale.
WunderGraph Federation makes four commitments the closed-source alternatives can't match.
Open source, always
Own your own infrastructure. Cosmo is Apache 2.0 — fork it, self-host it, or run it on our managed cloud. Your call.
Pricing that scales with you, not against you
Pay for what you use. No tiers that double the bill. Add traffic and add teams without renegotiating.
Start in minutes, not months
Point your existing subgraphs at our router and go. No schema rewrites. No code changes. Full Apollo Federation v1 and v2 compatibility.
Govern with confidence
Ship fast without breaking the graph. Schema ownership, breaking-change detection, proposal workflows, and RBAC are built in - not priced as add-ons.
Migration path
What switching actually looks like
Run both platforms side by side. Check that the numbers match. Flip the switch when you're ready.
Point your subgraphs at our router
Drop-in replacement. Full Federation v1 and v2 compatibility. Your subgraph code doesn't change.
Import your schema registry
Your existing schemas come over in minutes. Cosmo validates composition and flags any issues before you move on.
Go live on your terms
Zero downtime. Full observability on day one. The bill drops the moment you switch.
Apollo Federation v1 & v2 compatible· No schema rewrites · Run both platforms side by side during migration
Comparison
See exactly how WunderGraph Federation stacks up
The four things that actually differ in a real evaluation.
|WunderGraph
|Closed alternatives
|Open source (Apache 2.0)
|Fully open. Self-host or managed.
|Proprietary runtime, managed only.
|Pricing at scale
|Predictable. No usage penalties as you grow.
|Usage-based tiers that increase with traffic.
|Vendor lock-in
|None. You own the data and the graph.
|Commercial terms tied to continued subscription.
|Schema governance
|Built in via Hub. Ownership, proposals, checks.
|Limited or available at additional cost.
|Migration time
|Live demo in under 10 minutes.
|Typically weeks to months.
|Self-hostable
|Yes, fully supported.
|Managed cloud only.
Get started
Stop overpaying for federation. Start today.
Book a free architecture review. We'll map your setup, show you what migration involves, and run a live demo on your subgraphs, your schema. Or try Cosmo free and see it working in your own environment.
No credit card required · Compatible with Federation v1 & v2 · Always open source