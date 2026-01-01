WunderGraph Federation makes four commitments the closed-source alternatives can't match.

What you get with WunderGraph Federation

Open source, always Own your own infrastructure. Cosmo is Apache 2.0 — fork it, self-host it, or run it on our managed cloud. Your call.

Pricing that scales with you, not against you Pay for what you use. No tiers that double the bill. Add traffic and add teams without renegotiating.

Start in minutes, not months Point your existing subgraphs at our router and go. No schema rewrites. No code changes. Full Apollo Federation v1 and v2 compatibility.