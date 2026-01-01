Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Apollo AlternativeRun federation for less, without the lock-in

WunderGraph Federation is Open Source, drop-in compatible with Apollo Federation v1 and v2, and cheaper to run at scale. Switch without rewriting a single subgraph.

Talk to an expertTry Cosmo free

Apache 2.0 open source · Federation v1 & v2 compatible · Self-host or managed cloud

What you get with WunderGraph Federation

Federation without the things that slow you down at scale.

WunderGraph Federation makes four commitments the closed-source alternatives can't match.

Open source, always

Own your own infrastructure. Cosmo is Apache 2.0 — fork it, self-host it, or run it on our managed cloud. Your call.

Pricing that scales with you, not against you

Pay for what you use. No tiers that double the bill. Add traffic and add teams without renegotiating.

Start in minutes, not months

Point your existing subgraphs at our router and go. No schema rewrites. No code changes. Full Apollo Federation v1 and v2 compatibility.

Govern with confidence

Ship fast without breaking the graph. Schema ownership, breaking-change detection, proposal workflows, and RBAC are built in - not priced as add-ons.

Migration path

What switching actually looks like

Run both platforms side by side. Check that the numbers match. Flip the switch when you're ready.

01

Point your subgraphs at our router

Drop-in replacement. Full Federation v1 and v2 compatibility. Your subgraph code doesn't change.

02

Import your schema registry

Your existing schemas come over in minutes. Cosmo validates composition and flags any issues before you move on.

03

Go live on your terms

Zero downtime. Full observability on day one. The bill drops the moment you switch.

Apollo Federation v1 & v2 compatible· No schema rewrites · Run both platforms side by side during migration

Comparison

See exactly how WunderGraph Federation stacks up

The four things that actually differ in a real evaluation.

WunderGraphClosed alternatives
Open source (Apache 2.0)Fully open. Self-host or managed.Proprietary runtime, managed only.
Pricing at scalePredictable. No usage penalties as you grow.Usage-based tiers that increase with traffic.
Vendor lock-inNone. You own the data and the graph.Commercial terms tied to continued subscription.
Schema governanceBuilt in via Hub. Ownership, proposals, checks.Limited or available at additional cost.
Migration timeLive demo in under 10 minutes.Typically weeks to months.
Self-hostableYes, fully supported.Managed cloud only.
For an in-depth technical comparison: Cosmo vs Apollo GraphOS

Get started

Stop overpaying for federation. Start today.

Book a free architecture review. We'll map your setup, show you what migration involves, and run a live demo on your subgraphs, your schema. Or try Cosmo free and see it working in your own environment.

Book a free architecture reviewTry Cosmo free

No credit card required · Compatible with Federation v1 & v2 · Always open source

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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