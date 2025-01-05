Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph
Back to The Good Thing
The Good Thing Podcast

Who Are We?

January 5, 2025
Last updated on October 1, 2025
Hosted by Stefan Avram & Jens Neuse
Directed by Jacob Javor

In the first episode of The Good Thing, Stefan introduces Jens, dives into his background, and explains the story behind the podcast’s name.

SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazon Music

TL;DR

In their debut, Stefan introduced Jens and the story behind The Good Thing. They set the tone for the series: software is about trade-offs, and the “good thing” is the lesson you take from each one.

Why The Good Thing

The episode opened with the origin of the name. Their co-founder Bjorn had a habit: whenever something went wrong, he’d say, “the good thing is…” and find a positive angle. For Stefan, this captured the essence of engineering — every trade-off has a hidden upside.

Software engineering is all about trade-offs. And the reason we decided with The Good Thing is because with every trade-off, there is a good thing.

Getting to know Jens

Beyond his role as CEO, Jens has a life few know about: he loves dancing, is passionate about techno, and almost became a professional mono-skier. At 18, a motorbike accident left him relearning how to walk over two years. That experience shaped how he approaches uncertainty and resilience in his career.

From carpentry to composition

Originally on track to become a carpenter, Jens shifted to software after the accident. Later, at Tyk, he worked on graphql-go-tools, which became the foundation for WunderGraph Cosmo.

If you want to build a successful startup, you just need a bunch of people… you need to be a person that other people like to work with.

Lessons for developers

Looking back, Jens shared advice for younger engineers:

  • Go deep into fundamentals until you have clarity — it prevents impostor syndrome.
  • Programming isn’t just code, it’s turning customer requirements into working products.
  • Stay close to customers — the most rewarding work is solving real problems.

Looking ahead

The episode ended with Stefan teasing future stories — Jens’s time at Tyk, raising funding, and the near-death of WunderGraph’s first product — while promising a new episode every Friday.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the podcast called The Good Thing?

Stefan explained the name came from their co-founder Bjorn, who would always say 'the good thing is…' even in bad situations. For them, it reflects how every trade-off in engineering has a 'good thing'.

What advice did Jens give to young developers?

He emphasized mastering fundamentals, understanding customers, and seeing programming as turning requirements into products — whether through code or prompts to an AI.

Never miss an episode

Subscribe to The Good Thing to get notified when new episodes drop.

Subscribe on YouTubeFollow WunderGraph

About the Hosts

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
SOC2 certified
SOC 2 Type II Certified

© 2025 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON