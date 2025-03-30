Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Building the Future of API Collaboration

March 30, 2025
Last updated on September 30, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens unpack WunderGraph’s Series A—why they raised, how it shapes the roadmap, and what it means for building the supergraph as core infrastructure.

TL;DR

Series A is a tool to go faster, not a finish line. Stefan and Jens explain why WunderGraph raised capital, how Karma Ventures and eBay Ventures fit into the round, and how the funding accelerates work on the supergraph platform and enterprise capabilities.

Funding as a Tool, Not a Trophy

Jens reframes fundraising as a practical step, not a celebration. The goal: add fuel to what already works and move faster on clear priorities.

The money is a tool—it helps us execute quicker on the things we know deliver value.

They reference advice from other founders about skipping champagne and focusing on execution.

Strategic Partners: Karma and eBay Ventures

The round was led by Karma Ventures, with a strategic follow-on from eBay Ventures. eBay brings hands-on feedback as a design partner, informing scalability and enterprise needs.

eBay’s involvement gives us direct input from a company operating at massive scale.

This partnership shapes roadmap decisions around telemetry, federation depth, and large-org integration patterns.

Lessons from Fundraising

Both hosts note that fundraising can pull attention away from customers. They minimized distraction by keeping product development moving and returning quickly to shipping features.

They discuss evaluating investor fit, dilution trade-offs, and the importance of entering a raise with a detailed plan for how every dollar drives progress.

The Roadmap Ahead

With capital secured, focus shifts to:

  • Strengthening the supergraph platform for enterprise adoption
  • Expanding telemetry and observability
  • Deepening MCP integration to support AI agent workflows
  • Continuing investment in developer SDKs

Each initiative reinforces the mission: make federated systems easier to operate and reason about.

The Long-Term Vision

Stefan and Jens see the supergraph becoming core infrastructure for how companies build and govern APIs. The Series A provides the runway to reach that standardization.

We believe every organization will rely on a unified graph as its backbone.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did WunderGraph raise a Series A?

To accelerate development of its supergraph platform and scale features like federation, observability, and AI-native workflows.

Who led WunderGraph’s Series A?

The round was led by Karma Ventures, with a strategic follow-on from eBay Ventures.

What is the goal of the Series A funding?

To expand open-source development, enhance the enterprise platform, and position the supergraph as core infrastructure for API development.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

