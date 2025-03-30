Building the Future of API Collaboration

TL;DR

Series A is a tool to go faster, not a finish line. Stefan and Jens explain why WunderGraph raised capital, how Karma Ventures and eBay Ventures fit into the round, and how the funding accelerates work on the supergraph platform and enterprise capabilities.

Funding as a Tool, Not a Trophy

Jens reframes fundraising as a practical step, not a celebration. The goal: add fuel to what already works and move faster on clear priorities.

The money is a tool—it helps us execute quicker on the things we know deliver value.

They reference advice from other founders about skipping champagne and focusing on execution.

Strategic Partners: Karma and eBay Ventures

The round was led by Karma Ventures, with a strategic follow-on from eBay Ventures. eBay brings hands-on feedback as a design partner, informing scalability and enterprise needs.

eBay’s involvement gives us direct input from a company operating at massive scale.

This partnership shapes roadmap decisions around telemetry, federation depth, and large-org integration patterns.

Lessons from Fundraising

Both hosts note that fundraising can pull attention away from customers. They minimized distraction by keeping product development moving and returning quickly to shipping features.

They discuss evaluating investor fit, dilution trade-offs, and the importance of entering a raise with a detailed plan for how every dollar drives progress.

The Roadmap Ahead

With capital secured, focus shifts to:

Strengthening the supergraph platform for enterprise adoption

for enterprise adoption Expanding telemetry and observability

Deepening MCP integration to support AI agent workflows

to support AI agent workflows Continuing investment in developer SDKs

Each initiative reinforces the mission: make federated systems easier to operate and reason about.

The Long-Term Vision

Stefan and Jens see the supergraph becoming core infrastructure for how companies build and govern APIs. The Series A provides the runway to reach that standardization.

We believe every organization will rely on a unified graph as its backbone.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.