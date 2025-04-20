Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
The Good Thing Podcast

The Future of API Development: Building Internal Apps Faster Than Ever

April 20, 2025
Last updated on October 8, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Featuring:

Dustin Deus
CTO, WunderGraph

Stefan and Jens discuss the Model Context Protocol (MCP), how GraphQL federation can act as a gateway for AI tools, and why internal developer platforms are key to the future of AI-powered API development.

TL;DR

AI development is shifting from apps to internal platforms. In this episode, Stefan and Jens explore how the Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables LLMs to use APIs as tools, how GraphQL Federation can act as a gateway for MCP, and why the next wave of AI innovation will come from well-structured internal developer platforms.

Turning GraphQL Federation into an MCP Gateway

Jens walks through how WunderGraph’s federation layer can automatically expose GraphQL operations as MCP tools. Instead of manually wiring APIs to AI agents, the federation router generates schemas, validates inputs, and provides a single gateway for all operations.

Every operation in your GraphQL schema can become a tool in MCP. You don’t have to build adapters — the router does it for you.

This approach treats the federated schema as a tool registry, giving AI systems a unified way to query, mutate, and compose data — all with proper type safety and validation.

JSON Schema: The Bridge Between APIs and AI

Stefan highlights how JSON Schema generation is the missing piece connecting GraphQL and MCP. By deriving schemas from existing operations, LLMs gain the structured context they need to make safe, predictable calls.

The magic is in generating the JSON Schema automatically — it’s how you make the AI understand what’s possible.

This turns the federated schema into a living contract for AI tools, ensuring every action is validated before it’s executed.

From Apps to Internal Developer Platforms

The conversation shifts to how AI is changing the way companies build software. Instead of dozens of apps, teams will build internal platforms where AI agents orchestrate data and workflows through APIs.

The future isn’t building more dashboards — it’s building the platform your AI can use to get work done.

By abstracting away integration complexity, these platforms empower AI to execute business logic safely, using the same APIs developers already trust.

Why Schema-Aware Design Matters

Jens emphasizes that schema awareness isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s essential for safe AI orchestration. Without strict contracts, agents guess; with contracts, they reason.

The schema is the guardrail. It’s how you limit harm and give AI permission to act.

This philosophy mirrors how GraphQL revolutionized frontend integration — but now applied to AI agents acting across systems.

Live Demo: LLMs Calling GraphQL Operations

The episode includes a live demonstration of an MCP-powered workflow, showing how Claude can call federated operations directly. The AI uses the router to discover capabilities, validate inputs, and perform actions — no custom glue code required.

Claude sees the schema, understands the tools, and calls them safely. That’s the future of AI integration.

Looking Ahead

Stefan and Jens close with a vision of AI-native platforms where federation, schema introspection, and AI orchestration converge.

We’re not building AI features — we’re building the infrastructure AI needs to build features.

The takeaway: the future of API development is schema-first, AI-aware, and internally focused.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does GraphQL federation integrate with MCP?

Each operation in a federated GraphQL schema can be exposed as an MCP tool, allowing AI agents to call APIs safely with built-in validation and schema awareness.

What role does JSON Schema play in AI workflows?

JSON Schema defines the shape of each operation’s inputs and outputs, giving AI models a structured contract to follow when calling APIs.

Why are internal developer platforms important for AI?

Internal platforms give AI agents a unified, schema-aware interface to execute business logic safely, reducing complexity and improving automation reliability.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

