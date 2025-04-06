Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
WunderGraph
Back to The Good Thing
The Good Thing Podcast

How Federation Is Redefining Scalable API

April 6, 2025
Last updated on September 30, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens break down how GraphQL federation solves scaling challenges across teams, why traditional API models fail, and how the supergraph changes how organizations think about architecture.

SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazon Music

TL;DR

Federation is not just a technology—it’s an organizational architecture. In this episode, Stefan and Jens explain how GraphQL Federation redefines scaling by aligning APIs with team boundaries, composition checks with governance, and the supergraph with a shared contract between teams.

From APIs to Federations

Jens opens by contrasting monolithic APIs and microservices with the federated model. Traditional REST and BFF architectures often hit scaling walls because each team optimizes locally, not globally.

Federation lets every team own their part of the graph while still composing into one unified API.

Rather than forcing central coordination, federation gives structure to distributed ownership.

The Supergraph as the Source of Truth

Stefan highlights how the supergraph becomes more than an aggregator—it’s a living contract across the organization. It defines what each subgraph provides and how the pieces fit together.

It’s the place where the architecture lives. Once you see the supergraph, you see your organization.

This clarity helps teams align their models and reduces integration overhead.

Composition Checks: Governance Without Bottlenecks

A major theme is governance at scale. Federation replaces manual reviews with automated composition checks, ensuring schemas merge cleanly and no breaking changes ship unnoticed.

You don’t have to block people. The system tells you when something won’t compose.

It’s governance by validation, not by gatekeeping.

Federation as an Organizational Mirror

Jens connects federation to Conway’s Law--systems reflect the teams that build them. By exposing misalignments through schema design, federation becomes a diagnostic tool as much as an architecture.

If your schema is messy, your org is messy. The graph just shows you.

This perspective reframes federation as a feedback loop between architecture and culture.

Developer Experience and the Path Forward

The episode closes on developer experience. With clear ownership, shared visibility, and automated checks, engineers spend less time on coordination and more time shipping value.

The best architecture is one that lets developers move fast without breaking things.

Cosmo’s mission, Jens adds, is to make that experience accessible—open source, scalable, and safe.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What problem does GraphQL federation solve?

Federation allows multiple teams to own separate subgraphs while composing them into one unified API, solving scaling and ownership issues common with monolithic or microservice APIs.

What is a supergraph?

A supergraph is the composed schema created from multiple subgraphs in a federated architecture. It acts as the shared contract and source of truth for all teams contributing to the API.

How do composition checks improve governance?

Composition checks automatically validate that subgraphs merge cleanly and detect breaking changes before deployment, enabling governance without blocking team autonomy.

Never miss an episode

Subscribe to The Good Thing to get notified when new episodes drop.

Subscribe on YouTubeFollow WunderGraph

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
SOC2 certified
SOC 2 Type II Certified

© 2025 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON