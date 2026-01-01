Outgrown OSSStop running your federation.
Start relying on it.
When the graph becomes business-critical, self-managed federation stops saving you money and starts costing you. WunderGraph Federation gives you production-grade reliability, still Apache 2.0, still self-hostable.
Apache 2.0 open source · Self-host or managed · SLAs included
The moment it becomes urgent
An outage, a departure, a compliance gap, or a graph that's become too important to risk.
One of these brought you here.
Self-managed federation works — until it doesn't. These are the four moments that change the conversation.
A key engineer left
The person who understood how your federation stack was wired has moved on. What felt like manageable complexity is now undocumented risk. Every schema change and every deployment carries more uncertainty than it did last quarter.
An outage exposed the fragility
Production went down. The graph was the cause. Your team spent the night diagnosing something they'd never fully owned. Leadership is now asking questions your current setup can't answer.
A compliance requirement surfaced
An audit, a new enterprise customer, or a regulation landed a requirement your OSS stack wasn't built for. The requirement is real. The timeline isn't.
The graph is becoming business-critical
What started as an internal API layer is now the infrastructure everything depends on. Your tolerance for downtime, fragility, and manual governance has dropped to zero, but the setup hasn't caught up.
The teams running federation reliably at billions of requests per day, with error rates under a percent, aren't doing it on a self-managed stack.
Enterprise platforms running federated graphs at scale report downtime costs when the graph fails.
What high-traffic consumer platforms lose per minute of downtime.
What changes
The reliability you've been missing
WunderGraph Federation is the managed layer your OSS stack never had. You keep the control and the transparency.
Managed reliability without the black box
Get SLAs, managed uptime, and a support team responsible for infrastructure. You still see what's running and how. Full observability, open source runtime, your data stays yours.
Automated composition checks
Catch breaking changes before they ship. Every schema change runs against the full supergraph in CI and lands in the pull request with a clear explanation of what breaks and why.
Hub governance that scales
Every team gets independence. Central control stays. Schema ownership, approval workflows, breaking-change detection, and a full audit log, built in.
Managed upgrade path
Stop getting stuck on old versions because you didn't have time to upgrade. Security patches, version updates, and infrastructure improvements happen without pulling your team off the roadmap.
Still Apache 2.0 open source · Still self-hostable if you choose · No vendor lock-in · No black box
Built for teams like yours
Running federation at scale shouldn't mean running your own infrastructure too.
You're running OSS GraphQL federation across many teams. You have 500 or more employees. You've hit the limit of what a self-managed stack can sustain. You need a path forward that doesn't mean handing control to a vendor you can't see into. That's who WunderGraph Federation is built for.
Migration path
Move from self-managed to production-grade in days, not quarters.
Teams tell us the migration was shorter than they expected. Your existing subgraphs work without modification and most teams are live in days.
Point your subgraphs at the WunderGraph router
Drop-in compatible. Your subgraphs require no code changes.
Connect your schema registry
Cosmo imports your schemas and runs automated composition validation right away.
Turn on governance
Hub handles ownership, breaking-change detection, and approval workflows across every team.
Go live
SLAs active. Full observability on. Your team is no longer on call for the infrastructure.
Migration from OSS takes days, not quarters · No subgraph code changes required · Run side by side during transition
Get started
Your graph is too important to keep running on infrastructure
that wasn't built for this.
Talk to an expert about your OSS setup. We'll show you what production-grade federation looks like, what migration involves, and what it costs. No spin, no pressure.Or try Cosmo for free and see it working in your own environment today.
No credit card required · Apache 2.0 open source · Self-host or managed cloud · No lock-in