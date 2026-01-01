The moment it becomes urgent

One of these brought you here.

Self-managed federation works — until it doesn't. These are the four moments that change the conversation.

A key engineer left The person who understood how your federation stack was wired has moved on. What felt like manageable complexity is now undocumented risk. Every schema change and every deployment carries more uncertainty than it did last quarter.

An outage exposed the fragility Production went down. The graph was the cause. Your team spent the night diagnosing something they'd never fully owned. Leadership is now asking questions your current setup can't answer.

A compliance requirement surfaced An audit, a new enterprise customer, or a regulation landed a requirement your OSS stack wasn't built for. The requirement is real. The timeline isn't.