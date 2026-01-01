Cosmo at the core. Hub in control.
Whether you’re designing and governing your supergraph or running it in production, choose the option that fits your team.
Schema design, collaboration, governance
Design schemas visually, assign ownership, and govern changes before they go live.Start with Hub
Router, schema registry, analytics
Run and manage your federated graph in production with a router, schema registry, observability, and operational tooling.Start with Cosmo
Not sure which option is right for you? Or want to book a demo? Get in touch with our team, we're here to help.
Product
Resources
Related Projects
Legal
© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.