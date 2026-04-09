Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph
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On-Demand
April 9, 2026
37 min

Meet WunderGraph Hub: GraphQL Federation's Missing Layer

Why do schema changes take weeks? How do you know who is in charge of which field? Watch to explore what's slowing schema evolution, and how teams can design and govern their graph more effectively.

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Speakers

Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Dustin Deus
Dustin Deus

CTO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Nithin Kumar B
Nithin Kumar B

Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

About This Webinar

Why do schema changes take days, weeks, or even months in federated GraphQL?

In this video resource, Jens Neuse, Dustin Deus, and Nithin Kumar B break down why the real bottleneck today isn’t coding: it’s coordination across teams.

While federation solves composition and runtime, it leaves major gaps in design, governance, and ownership. The recording shows how WunderGraph Hub allows teams to design APIs visually, collaborate in real time, and avoid scattered communication across tools.

You’ll see how platform teams use Hub to design schema changes at the supergraph level before implementation, align ownership, and catch issues early: including a live demo of going from UI screenshot to query, detecting gaps, assigning subgraphs, and validating changes in real time.

Key Topics Covered

  • Why schema changes slow down: coordination overhead, ownership ambiguity, and fragmented workflows
  • The limitations of traditional federation workflows (subgraph-first design and late composition)
  • A new approach: designing APIs from what the consumer needs
  • The “dream query” workflow: define what you need first, then generate the schema
  • How to automatically derive composable subgraphs from supergraph changes
  • Demo walkthrough: explore a graph, create a new use case, detect missing fields, assign ownership, and validate changes
  • How Hub enables real-time collaboration, discussions, and governance directly on the schema
  • Q&A highlights: code-first vs schema-first, integrations, and roadmap

Who Should Watch

This webinar is ideal for:

  • Platform and infrastructure engineers working with distributed systems
  • API and GraphQL architects managing federated graphs
  • Frontend engineers and product teams defining API requirements
  • Engineering leaders dealing with cross-team coordination challenges
  • Organizations scaling GraphQL across multiple teams and services

Additional Resources

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

In this session, you'll see why schema changes in federated GraphQL often take weeks—not because of coding, but because of coordination—and how WunderGraph Hub introduces a new, supergraph-first workflow. The recording walks through defining requirements as queries, detecting missing fields, assigning ownership, and generating subgraphs automatically using a new approach called 'Fission'.

WunderGraph Hub is a collaborative API design and governance platform for federated GraphQL. It enables teams to design APIs from the consumer perspective, visualize relationships between subgraphs, coordinate schema changes, and keep a persistent history of decisions: all on one collaborative canvas.

Hub addresses the coordination bottleneck in federated GraphQL. While tools like routers and schema registries solve runtime and composition, teams still struggle with ownership, cross-team communication, and lost context. Hub provides a shared workspace to design, discuss, and manage schema evolution without relying on fragmented tools like Slack, Jira, or GitHub comments.

WunderGraph features such as Cosmo Connect (https://wundergraph.com/connect) allow users to federate any datasource, so the benefits of Hub go beyond strictly-GraphQL setups. For simplicity, this session focuses on federated GraphQL challenges, especially in large organizations with many teams and subgraphs.

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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