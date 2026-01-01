Meet WunderGraph
Creators CornerSan Francisco Hackathon
April 24, 2026 · In Person
Hack with new tools, collaborate with other developers, and present your solution.
Ahmet Soormally
Start the day with a short keynote covering:
- The technology you'll be working with
- A live demo of Hub
- What you're expected to build
- What a strong project looks like
At a glance
What This Event Is
Creators Corner San Francisco is a one-day event where developers team up to build and demo working projects. You’ll join a small group, build something using multiple technologies, and present your work at the end of the day.
Who Should Attend
This event is for developers who want to:
- 1Build hands-on instead of just listening to talks
- 2Experiment with new tools and integrations
- 3Work closely with other engineers
- 4Ship something real in a short time
What You’ll Do
- 1Join a team of 2 to 4 developers
- 2Build a project during a focused hack session
- 3Use multiple technologies from partner companies
- 4Demo your project at the end of the day
What You Get Out of It
- 1Build a complete project in a single day
- 2Learn new tools by using them, not just watching
- 3Get feedback from engineers and judges
- 4Meet other developers working on similar problems
- 5Compete for prizes
The format
How the Hackathon Works
The day is structured around building and shipping.
Schedule
From kickoff to demos
- 1Kickoff and introduction in the morning
- 2Team-based build session
- 3Project submission in the afternoon
- 4Judging and winner selection
Judging
Projects are evaluated based on:
- 1Tool usage
- 2Integration quality
- 3Overall implementation
Program highlights
Build With WunderGraph
WunderGraph will be on-site throughout the event. You can:
- See live demos of Hub
- Get help from engineers during the hackathon
- Ask questions and explore how the tools work
- Use Hub as part of your project
Judging
Projects are reviewed at the end of the day.
Judges include members of the WunderGraph team and event partners.
Winners are selected based on how effectively teams use tools, integrate systems, and deliver working outcomes.
On-site Experience
At the event, you can:
- Visit the WunderGraph booth
- Talk directly with engineers
- Get guidance during your build
- Pick up event swag
Event Details
First Market Tower
525 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94105
April 24, 2026
9:30 AM to 7:00 PM
Register now
Join us in San Francisco for Creators Corner. Sign up on Luma to request your spot; the host may need to approve your registration.