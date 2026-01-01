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API ConferenceLondon

May 11–15, 2026 · London + Online

Explore real-world API systems, tools, and integrations. Connect with engineers, learn from industry experts, and see how modern API platforms are built and used.

Learn more about CosmoView conference
Talk
May 12 • 10:15 AM — 11:00 AM • Location TBD

Humanising API access with AI

Most companies already have the right data; it's just scattered across services, APIs, warehouses, and dashboards. Answering even simple questions means painful ETL work, chasing the "right" source of truth, and weeks of onboarding just to learn where everything lives. In this talk, we show how YOKO uses AI to humanise API access: turning messy, human questions into precise, real-time answers from the systems you already run.

Dustin Deus
Dustin Deus
Viola Marku
Viola Marku

The schedule

Conference & expo

Plan around the main program and dedicated expo days.

Conference

May 11–15, 2026

The program includes talks, workshops, and an expo where companies showcase tools and solutions used in production environments.

Expo

May 12–13, 2026

Visit the expo and interact with companies building API tooling. Engage directly with engineers, speakers, and product teams.

Learn more about Cosmo
At the event

Program highlights

Build With WunderGraph

WunderGraph will be present at the expo on May 12–13. You can:

  • Visit the WunderGraph booth and see live demos
  • Talk directly with engineers and product team members
  • Explore how Hub works in real-world scenarios
  • Ask questions about API orchestration, federation, and integrations
  • Pick up swag and printed materials

Event Details

Location

Park Plaza Victoria London
239 Vauxhall Bridge Rd
Pimlico, London SW1V 1EQ, United Kingdom

Dates

Conference: May 11–15, 2026
Expo: May 12–13, 2026

Expo hours

May 12: 9:00 AM – approx. 7:00 PM
May 13: 9:00 AM – approx. 5:15 PM

Join us in London

Learn more about Cosmo

See how WunderGraph helps teams orchestrate and scale APIs—and stop by our booth at API Conference London.

Learn more about CosmoView conference
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

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