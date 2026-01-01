Meet WunderGraph
API ConferenceLondon
May 11–15, 2026 · London + Online
Explore real-world API systems, tools, and integrations. Connect with engineers, learn from industry experts, and see how modern API platforms are built and used.
Humanising API access with AI
Most companies already have the right data; it's just scattered across services, APIs, warehouses, and dashboards. Answering even simple questions means painful ETL work, chasing the "right" source of truth, and weeks of onboarding just to learn where everything lives. In this talk, we show how YOKO uses AI to humanise API access: turning messy, human questions into precise, real-time answers from the systems you already run.
The schedule
Conference & expo
Plan around the main program and dedicated expo days.
Conference
May 11–15, 2026
The program includes talks, workshops, and an expo where companies showcase tools and solutions used in production environments.
Expo
May 12–13, 2026
Visit the expo and interact with companies building API tooling. Engage directly with engineers, speakers, and product teams.
Program highlights
Build With WunderGraph
WunderGraph will be present at the expo on May 12–13. You can:
- Visit the WunderGraph booth and see live demos
- Talk directly with engineers and product team members
- Explore how Hub works in real-world scenarios
- Ask questions about API orchestration, federation, and integrations
- Pick up swag and printed materials
Event Details
Location
Park Plaza Victoria London
239 Vauxhall Bridge Rd
Pimlico, London SW1V 1EQ, United Kingdom
Dates
Conference: May 11–15, 2026
Expo: May 12–13, 2026
Expo hours
May 12: 9:00 AM – approx. 7:00 PM
May 13: 9:00 AM – approx. 5:15 PM
Learn more about Cosmo
See how WunderGraph helps teams orchestrate and scale APIs—and stop by our booth at API Conference London.