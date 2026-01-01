Talk May 12 • 10:15 AM — 11:00 AM • Location TBD

Humanising API access with AI

Most companies already have the right data; it's just scattered across services, APIs, warehouses, and dashboards. Answering even simple questions means painful ETL work, chasing the "right" source of truth, and weeks of onboarding just to learn where everything lives. In this talk, we show how YOKO uses AI to humanise API access: turning messy, human questions into precise, real-time answers from the systems you already run.