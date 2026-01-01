Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Meet WunderGraph Hub: GraphQL Federation's Missing Layer

A live walkthrough of how platform teams use Hub to design graphs, align ownership, and keep schema changes safe as adoption grows.

April 9, 2026 @ 10am ET / 4pm CET

Live Demo + Q&A • 30-45 min

What to expect

Why do schema changes take weeks? How do you know who is in charge of which field? Join Jens Neuse (WunderGraph CEO), Dustin Deus (CTO) and Nithin Kumar B (Founding Engineer) to explore what's slowing schema evolution, and how teams can design and govern their graph more effectively. Includes a live demo of WunderGraph Hub.

Agenda

  • Where time is lost in cross-team schema changes and why coordination becomes the bottleneck
  • Failure modes in federated GraphQL: ownership gaps, workflow breakdowns, and late composition errors
  • Designing schema changes at the supergraph level before implementation begins
  • Live demo: define a query, detect gaps, assign subgraphs, and validate changes in real time
  • Q&A: workflows, integration with existing federation setups, and rollout strategies

Meet your panelists

  • Jens Neuse

    Jens Neuse

    CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

  • Dustin Deus

    Dustin Deus

    CTO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

  • Nithin Kumar B

    Nithin Kumar B

    Founding Engineer at WunderGraph

Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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