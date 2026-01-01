Meet WunderGraph
GraphQL Conf2026
May 19–20, 2026 · Fremont, CA
Two talks you won't want to miss.
Here's what we're covering:
Federation · Distributed systems
Federation, Reversed: A Consumer-First Future with Fission
GraphQL Federation usually follows a bottom-up model: service schemas come first, the final API is composed from them. But GraphQL is strongest when APIs are designed around consumer needs — which this approach makes harder.
Fission flips the model. Teams start with API design and derive services from it — explained simply, using cake.
Observability · Telemetry · Tracing
Understanding Your Graph, One Hash at a Time
How do your graph's entities behave over time? Are they cacheable? How often do they change, get accessed, or shift in key distribution?
GraphQL federation is built on simple primitives — entities with unique keys, spread across services. But the patterns they reveal are rarely explored. A few hashes can tell you far more than you'd expect.
At a glance
What to expect
Two days at Meta's Fremont campus. Federation, AI integration, schema governance, observability — talked about by the teams shipping it in production.
WunderGraph is giving two talks. Come find us between sessions, or book time now.
What you'll walk away with
How teams like yours run federation at scale
Real architecture decisions from companies with 10+ subgraphs — not slides, not theory.
Where GraphQL meets AI agents
Whether agents change how you think about schemas, and what teams are already building with graph-aware tooling.
Sharper inputs for the architecture calls you're making right now
Migration patterns, governance tradeoffs, and what's actually breaking at scale so you're not reasoning from first principles alone.
Time with the WunderGraph team to dig into your setup
Bring your schema, your migration questions, your federation headaches. This is free consulting, not a booth conversation.
Event details
Location
Meta Fremont Campus, Building FRE 117
6611 Dumbarton Circle
Fremont, CA
Dates
May 19–20, 2026
See you in Fremont.
Register for GraphQLConf
Spots fill up. Complete your registration on the official site before May 12.
Talk to our team
We're there both days. Tell us what you're working on — federation, observability, schema design — and we'll make the time useful.