Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.
WunderGraph

Meet WunderGraph

GraphQL Conf2026

May 19–20, 2026 · Fremont, CA

Register by May 12Explore Cosmo

Two talks you won't want to miss.

Here's what we're covering:

Talk
May 19 • 10:35 AM – 11:00 AM • Mission Peak

Federation · Distributed systems

Federation, Reversed: A Consumer-First Future with Fission

GraphQL Federation usually follows a bottom-up model: service schemas come first, the final API is composed from them. But GraphQL is strongest when APIs are designed around consumer needs — which this approach makes harder.

Fission flips the model. Teams start with API design and derive services from it — explained simply, using cake.

David Stutt
David Stutt
Talk
May 19 • 5:05 PM – 5:30 PM • Dumbarton

Observability · Telemetry · Tracing

Understanding Your Graph, One Hash at a Time

How do your graph's entities behave over time? Are they cacheable? How often do they change, get accessed, or shift in key distribution?

GraphQL federation is built on simple primitives — entities with unique keys, spread across services. But the patterns they reveal are rarely explored. A few hashes can tell you far more than you'd expect.

Jens Neuse
Jens Neuse

At a glance

What to expect

Two days at Meta's Fremont campus. Federation, AI integration, schema governance, observability — talked about by the teams shipping it in production.

WunderGraph is giving two talks. Come find us between sessions, or book time now.

What you'll walk away with

How teams like yours run federation at scale

Real architecture decisions from companies with 10+ subgraphs — not slides, not theory.

Where GraphQL meets AI agents

Whether agents change how you think about schemas, and what teams are already building with graph-aware tooling.

Sharper inputs for the architecture calls you're making right now

Migration patterns, governance tradeoffs, and what's actually breaking at scale so you're not reasoning from first principles alone.

Time with the WunderGraph team to dig into your setup

Bring your schema, your migration questions, your federation headaches. This is free consulting, not a booth conversation.

Event details

Location

Meta Fremont Campus, Building FRE 117
6611 Dumbarton Circle
Fremont, CA

Dates

May 19–20, 2026

See you in Fremont.

Register for GraphQLConf

Spots fill up. Complete your registration on the official site before May 12.

Register now

Talk to our team

We're there both days. Tell us what you're working on — federation, observability, schema design — and we'll make the time useful.

Book 20 minutes
Hub is live GraphQL Federation Reimagined. Design, Govern and Ship at scale.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
Platform Status →

© 2026 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cookie PolicyCookie Preferences
RSSAtomJSON