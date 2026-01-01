Our solution

Subgraph Check Extensions send a POST request to your endpoint when a schema check runs in a namespace with extensions enabled. Your service receives the full picture of the proposed change, applies your logic, and returns findings that appear alongside Cosmo's built-in results. Errors can fail the check and block non-compliant changes before deployment.

1 Configure a Subgraph Check Extension in Cosmo Studio at the namespace level, providing your endpoint URL and HMAC secret key.

2 When a schema check runs, Cosmo sends a POST request to your endpoint with the full check context — schema SDL, lint issues, schema changes, affected operations, and VCS metadata.

3 Your service validates the proposed changes against your rules. You can call external systems, query databases, or apply any logic in any language.

4 Return a 200 response with custom LintIssue objects that appear alongside built-in results, or include errors that explicitly fail the check. Return 204 to pass through with no issues.