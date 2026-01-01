Our solution
A webhook that runs inside the check pipeline.
Subgraph Check Extensions send a POST request to your endpoint when a schema check runs in a namespace with extensions enabled. Your service receives the full picture of the proposed change, applies your logic, and returns findings that appear alongside Cosmo's built-in results. Errors can fail the check and block non-compliant changes before deployment.
How it works end to end
Configure a Subgraph Check Extension in Cosmo Studio at the namespace level, providing your endpoint URL and HMAC secret key.
When a schema check runs, Cosmo sends a POST request to your endpoint with the full check context — schema SDL, lint issues, schema changes, affected operations, and VCS metadata.
Your service validates the proposed changes against your rules. You can call external systems, query databases, or apply any logic in any language.
Return a 200 response with custom LintIssue objects that appear alongside built-in results, or include errors that explicitly fail the check. Return 204 to pass through with no issues.
Results appear in schema check results and CI/CD feedback. Errors can fail the check and block non-compliant changes before deployment.
Your rules. Your infrastructure. Enforced automatically.