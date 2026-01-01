GraphQL schema registry

Our solution
One source of truth for every GraphQL schema
The Schema Registry keeps your composed federated graph schema and individual subgraph schemas in Studio. Developers can view the current schema, copy it, or download it for use with development tools.
What the registry gives you
The registry displays the most recent successfully composed schema for your federated graph.
Both the Router Schema, used for query planning and including @inaccessible fields, and the Client Schema, exposed via introspection, are accessible.
A subgraph dropdown lets you view any individual subgraph schema from the same interface.
Copy schemas to the clipboard or download them as `.graphql` files for code generation and documentation tools.
Last-updated timestamps show when schemas changed.
One place. Always current. Easy to export.