Federation / Schema Registry

Federation · GraphQL Schema Registry

The current production schema, always in one place

The Schema Registry keeps your composed federated graph schema and individual subgraph schemas in Studio. View, copy, or download the current schema for code generation, documentation, and debugging.

Always current. View the federated schema or select any subgraph schema. Copy or download in one click.

Schema Registry · updated after every successful composition Successful composition wgc subgraph publish Schema Registry latest successfully composed schema Federated schema SDL view in Studio Subgraph schemas dropdown selector Copy / download .graphql file Updates automatically on every successful composition

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise