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Federation · GraphQL Schema Contracts

One source graph. Multiple tailored APIs. No duplicate maintenance.

Tag fields with @tag directives and create filtered contract views for each audience. Sensitive fields stay out of public APIs. Contracts stay in sync automatically when the source changes.

Start on ProRead the Docs

Tag-based filtering. Independent routers per audience. Automatic recomposition on every source change.

One source graph. Multiple filtered contracts.

Source graphsource schema with @tag annotationsInternal contractbroader internal schema viewPartner contractfiltered partner viewPublic contractexclude: internal, sensitiveInternal router deploymentPartner router deploymentPublic router deploymentContracts recompose automatically when the source graph changes

Available onProEnterprise

The problem

Why serving multiple audiences from one graph is hard

As federated graphs grow, they serve more audiences with more access requirements. Without proper tooling, teams either expose too much or maintain duplicate graphs.

Exposing internal fields to external consumers is a security risk

A federated graph grows to include fields your internal tools rely on — user IDs, admin flags, sensitive data. Without explicit filtering, public consumers may be able to see fields that were only meant for internal teams.

Maintaining separate graphs for different audiences is a maintenance nightmare

One graph for internal teams. One for partners. One for public consumers. Each one drifts. Changes made to the source require manual updates to every copy. The maintenance cost compounds as the graph grows.

Different consumers need different views of the same graph

Partners may need specific fields based on integration agreements. Legacy consumers may need the old schema shape during migration. Public APIs may need to exclude internal or sensitive fields. Without schema contracts, teams usually duplicate graphs or expose more than they should.

Our solution

Tag once. Serve multiple audience-specific schemas.

Schema Contracts let you annotate your source graph with `@tag` directives and create filtered views that exclude tagged elements. Each contract gets its own router deployment, client schema, analytics, and persisted operations. The source graph remains the single source of truth, and contracts stay in sync automatically.

How it works end to end

  1. Annotate schema elements with `@tag` directives — on objects, interfaces, inputs, types, and fields.

  2. Create a contract with `wgc contract create`, specifying which tags to exclude.

  3. The control plane generates two schemas: a router schema for query planning and a client schema for introspection.

  4. A contract router deployment serves the tailored API to its audience. Each contract has its own router deployment with independent analytics.

  5. When the source graph changes, contracts recompose automatically — no manual sync needed.

One source graph. Less duplicate maintenance.

Schema contracts

Before & After

Before CosmoWith Cosmo
Duplicate graphs for different audiencesSingle source graph with filtered contracts
Manual schema maintenance across versionsAutomatic synchronization on source changes
Risk of exposing sensitive fieldsExplicit tag-based filtering
Complex multi-graph deploymentSeparate router deployments for each contract

How filtering works

Two schemas per contract

  • Router schema — used internally for query planning; includes @inaccessible fields needed for federation resolution.
  • Client schema — exposed via introspection; filtered elements are excluded.
  • @tag on supported schema elements — objects, interfaces, inputs, types, and fields.

Key benefits

Serve each audience a tailored API

Available on Pro and Enterprise plans.

One graph, multiple tailored API experiences

Serve filtered schemas to internal, partner, and public consumers from a single source graph. Each audience sees the schema view defined by its contract. Source graph changes automatically recompose dependent contracts.

Sensitive fields can be excluded from external schemas

Tag fields with `@tag(name: "internal")` or `@tag(name: "sensitive")` and exclude those tags in your public contract. The client schema excludes filtered elements from introspection, while the router schema retains what it needs for federation.

Contracts recompose automatically from source changes

When a subgraph is created, updated, moved, or deleted, or when the source graph changes, dependent contracts recompose automatically. You update the source graph once, and contracts stay synchronized from that source.

Each contract has its own router deployment

Each contract has its own router deployment, with separate analytics and persisted operations. Schema checks automatically validate contracts.

Schema checks run on contracts automatically

Schema checks automatically validate contracts, so contract schemas are checked when source changes are evaluated.

How schema contracts work

01
Tag once, filter anywhere.

Annotate schema elements

Add `@tag` directives to supported schema elements in your source graph, including objects, interfaces, inputs, types, and fields. Tags identify which elements should be excluded from specific contract views, such as `@tag(name: "internal")` or `@tag(name: "partner-a")`.

02
One CLI command creates it.

Create the contract

Run `wgc contract create` and specify which tags to exclude, for example `--exclude sensitive` or `--exclude private`. The contract inherits labels from the source graph and follows the source graph namespace.

03
Router and client schemas split.

Two schemas are generated

The control plane produces two schemas: a router schema used internally for query planning, including `@inaccessible` fields needed for federation, and a client schema exposed via introspection that excludes filtered elements.

04
Separate router per audience.

Contract router deployment serves the tailored schema

Deploy a router for the contract. Consumers query that router and see the contract's client schema. Other consumers can use the source graph or another contract, depending on how the graph is deployed.

05
Auto-sync on every publish.

Contracts recompose automatically

When the source graph changes, dependent contracts recompose automatically. This includes subgraph changes, source graph namespace moves, label matcher changes, and new monograph schema publishes.

Use cases

When teams use schema contracts

Public vs. internal API

Security

Internal fields, admin flags, social security numbers, or internal user IDs can be tagged with `@tag(name: "internal")` or `@tag(name: "sensitive")`. A public contract excludes those tags so external consumers see a filtered schema through the public contract router. Internal applications can use the source graph or a separate internal contract, depending on how the graph is deployed.

Partner-specific APIs

Partners

Different partners may need different subsets of the API based on their integration agreements. Fields can be tagged with partner-specific identifiers like `@tag(name: "partner-a")`. Separate contracts can be created for each partner, giving each partner a customized API experience without maintaining separate graphs.

Legacy compatibility during migration

Migration

A company modernizing its API may need to serve the original schema to legacy consumers during migration. New fields can be tagged with `@tag(name: "v2")`. A legacy contract excludes v2 tags, while a modern contract can expose the newer schema view. Contracts recompose automatically as the source graph changes.

Multi-tenant schema visibility

Multi-tenant

A SaaS platform serves multiple tenants who should only see relevant schema portions. Tenant-specific features can be tagged, and contracts can be created per tenant to filter each tenant's visible schema. This supports schema-level visibility for tenant-specific feature sets.

When to use schema contracts

When to use

  • You need to expose different schema views to different audiences — public consumers, partners, or internal teams.
  • Your graph contains sensitive or internal fields that should be excluded from external schema views.
  • You are managing multiple API consumers and want to avoid maintaining separate graphs for each.

When not to use

  • You only have one audience and all consumers should see the same schema.
  • You are not on a Pro or Enterprise plan — Schema Contracts are available on Pro and Enterprise.
  • You have not yet set up a source federated graph or monograph with `@tag` annotations.

Start serving tailored APIs from one source graph

Schema Contracts are available on Pro and Enterprise plans.

Start on ProSee the docs

Ready to go deeper?

Full reference for `@tag` directives, contract creation, recomposition triggers, and Studio interface.

Contracts concepts →CLI reference →

FAQ

GraphQL schema contracts

More detail in the schema contracts documentation.

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