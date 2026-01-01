Federation / Schema Contracts

Federation · GraphQL Schema Contracts

One source graph. Multiple tailored APIs. No duplicate maintenance.

Tag fields with @tag directives and create filtered contract views for each audience. Sensitive fields stay out of public APIs. Contracts stay in sync automatically when the source changes.

Tag-based filtering. Independent routers per audience. Automatic recomposition on every source change.

One source graph. Multiple filtered contracts. Source graph source schema with @tag annotations Internal contract broader internal schema view Partner contract filtered partner view Public contract exclude: internal, sensitive Internal router deployment Partner router deployment Public router deployment Contracts recompose automatically when the source graph changes

Available onPro·Enterprise