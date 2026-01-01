Federation / Federation Directives

Federation · GraphQL Federation Directives

Complete directive support for sophisticated federation patterns

All Apollo Federation v1 and v2 directives, plus declarative authorization and subscription filtering. Directives are processed during composition and query planning, with authorization evaluated at the router before subgraph requests.

Declarative authorization without custom authorization code in every subgraph. Authorization directives require JWT provider configuration on the router.

@key @authenticated @requiresScopes @shareable Subgraph directives Composition engine validates directives Query planner plans field resolution Router evaluates authorization Composed schema normalized directive declarations Authorization enforced evaluated before subgraph requests Federation directives are declared in subgraph schemas, processed during composition and query planning, and used by the router to enforce authorization at request time.

Available onFree·Pro·Enterprise