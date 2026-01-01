GraphQL feature flags

In a federated GraphQL architecture, one breaking change or performance regression can affect every client immediately. Staging alone cannot show how a change behaves with real production traffic.

Schema changes can affect every client immediately A breaking change or performance regression can reach every client before teams know how it behaves in production. Without progressive rollout, teams cannot validate changes with a small user segment before rolling out to more traffic.

Rollback depends on another deployment When a released feature causes problems, teams often have to revert code, redeploy services, or perform a full rollback deployment. That takes time during the exact moment when they need a fast, low risk way to disable the change.