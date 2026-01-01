How NerdWallet Eliminated 10-Second GraphQL Query Planning Delays

The Challenge

A Gateway Architecture Under Pressure

NerdWallet ran its GraphQL platform with Apollo Gateway in front of roughly 10 subgraphs — mostly Node.js services, with one written in Go. The setup worked early on, but as more product teams attached subgraphs to the graph, the gateway began showing operational scaling limits.

Upgrading was blocked.

Legacy code tied the team to an old Federation version. New subgraphs followed current Apollo patterns, but the gateway couldn't validate or plan those shapes. Teams building subgraphs found themselves constrained by a router that couldn't keep up.

Query planning started blocking traffic.

Complex queries took more than 10 seconds to plan. While those queries waited, other requests backed up behind them. The slowdown spread across the graph and began affecting users.

To compensate, the team wrote their own internal prewarming logic. It helped until a new slow query appeared. If that query wasn't added to the list, the performance of the entire graph could suffer.