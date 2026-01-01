Customers This is why customers use us.

Karol Krogulec Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.

Tim Caplis Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.

NerdWallet Engineering Team After enabling Cosmo's Cache Warmer, NerdWallet eliminated repeated 10+ second query planning delays on its slowest operations. Planning time dropped to under a second after warmup, helping the team scale more predictably during planned traffic events.

Bryan Woodruff Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering at eBay Our investment in WunderGraph's highly performant open-source platform will help boost eBay's API ecosystem and enable our teams to work faster and smarter in building products that help our sellers thrive.

Nick Tsianos Chief Architect at Luxury Presence I just liked the approach from WunderGraph, It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.