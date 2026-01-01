Karol Krogulec
Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic
With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.
Build and run your supergraph
with governance and no lock-in.
WunderGraph Cosmo is an enterprise-ready platform for teams scaling from their first subgraph to thousands of daily operations.
Trusted by teams running federation at scale
As your graph grows past 20 subgraphs, Cosmo keeps every team shipping independently, without stepping on each other.
Composition checks catch problems before they ship.
Luxury Presence deploys 40 times a day
When every field has an owner and the graph is explorable, teams move faster.
On the Beach scaled federation
Open-source router, self-host or managed, no usage penalties, audit logs & RBAC.
See how Cosmo compares to Apollo
Design with your team, create proposals, live traffic checks and get sign-off.
A new way to govern the graph
Connect any service, stream real-time events, and expose your graph to AI agents, without adding infrastructure complexity.
Connect
Backend teams write plain gRPC in the language they already use. The router handles the GraphQL query planning, batching, entity resolution.
Streams
Services emit events to Kafka, NATS, or Redis. The router holds every client connection and pushes updates, so subgraphs stay stateless.
MCP Gateway
Skip building an MCP server for every service. The router already knows your graph, turning each approved operation into an agent-ready tool with built-in auth.
Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic
With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.
Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud
Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.
Engineering Team
After enabling Cosmo's Cache Warmer, NerdWallet eliminated repeated 10+ second query planning delays on its slowest operations. Planning time dropped to under a second after warmup, helping the team scale more predictably during planned traffic events.
Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering at eBay
Our investment in WunderGraph's highly performant open-source platform will help boost eBay's API ecosystem and enable our teams to work faster and smarter in building products that help our sellers thrive.
Chief Architect at Luxury Presence
I just liked the approach from WunderGraph, It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.
Vice President of Engineering at Soundtrack Your Brand
We have experienced significant performance enhancements for our most complex queries since switching from Apollo to Cosmo. The query planning in Cosmo is more advanced and intelligently optimized.
Cosmo runs your supergraph. Hub gives your teams the shared canvas to design, review, and ship schema changes together, with ownership, proposals, and safe deploys built in.
Deploy your federated graph in minutes.
No credit card required.