State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
WunderGraph

Open-Source
GraphQL Federation

Build and run your supergraph with governance and no lock-in.

WunderGraph Cosmo is an enterprise-ready platform for teams scaling from their first subgraph to thousands of daily operations.

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Trusted by teams running federation at scale

eBay
GoDaddy
Royal Caribbean
Abercrombie
Paramount
monday.com

WunderGraph Cosmo runs your supergraph at scale.

As your graph grows past 20 subgraphs, Cosmo keeps every team shipping independently, without stepping on each other.

For platform teams

Ship independently with safe schema changes.

Composition checks catch problems before they ship.

Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence deploys 40 times a day

Find out how
For consumer teams

Find what exists and who owns it.

When every field has an owner and the graph is explorable, teams move faster.

On the Beach

On the Beach scaled federation

Find out how
For engineering leadership

Scale federation without giving up control.

Open-source router, self-host or managed, no usage penalties, audit logs & RBAC.

WunderGraph CosmovsA

See how Cosmo compares to Apollo

See comparison
Ready to go further

Keep the openness. Add the guardrails.

Design with your team, create proposals, live traffic checks and get sign-off.

Hub

A new way to govern the graph

Learn more
Capabilities

Connect any service.
Stream real-time. Serve AI agents.

Connect any service, stream real-time events, and expose your graph to AI agents, without adding infrastructure complexity.

Connect

Bring in any service.

Backend teams write plain gRPC in the language they already use. The router handles the GraphQL query planning, batching, entity resolution.

See how Connect works

Streams

The router handles subscriptions.

Services emit events to Kafka, NATS, or Redis. The router holds every client connection and pushes updates, so subgraphs stay stateless.

See how Streams works

MCP Gateway

One gateway for your graph.

Skip building an MCP server for every service. The router already knows your graph, turning each approved operation into an agent-ready tool with built-in auth.

Run MCP in 5 minutes
Customers

This is why customers use us.

Karol Krogulec

Karol Krogulec

Senior Engineering Manager at Acoustic

With Cosmo, we saved an estimated $178,000 just on building those features. That doesn't even include the cost of maintaining or supporting them long term.

Tim Caplis

Tim Caplis

Principal Software Engineer at SoundCloud

Our infrastructure costs went from $14,000 with our previous provider down to $9,750 with Cosmo, even with some extra infra costs.

NerdWallet

NerdWallet

Engineering Team

After enabling Cosmo's Cache Warmer, NerdWallet eliminated repeated 10+ second query planning delays on its slowest operations. Planning time dropped to under a second after warmup, helping the team scale more predictably during planned traffic events.

Bryan Woodruff

Bryan Woodruff

Vice President of Seller Experience Engineering at eBay

Our investment in WunderGraph's highly performant open-source platform will help boost eBay's API ecosystem and enable our teams to work faster and smarter in building products that help our sellers thrive.

Nick Tsianos

Nick Tsianos

Chief Architect at Luxury Presence

I just liked the approach from WunderGraph, It felt optimized for the kind of development we were trying to do.

Fredrik Wärnsberg

Fredrik Wärnsberg

Vice President of Engineering at Soundtrack Your Brand

We have experienced significant performance enhancements for our most complex queries since switching from Apollo to Cosmo. The query planning in Cosmo is more advanced and intelligently optimized.

WunderGraph Hub

The next step in your governance layer.

Cosmo runs your supergraph. Hub gives your teams the shared canvas to design, review, and ship schema changes together, with ownership, proposals, and safe deploys built in.

Explore HubBook a demo

Launch Now

Deploy your federated graph in minutes.
No credit card required.

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