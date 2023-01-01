WunderGraph
The Backend for
Frontend framework

WunderGraph is a next generation BFF framework designed to optimize frontend, fullstack, and backend developer workflows through API composition.
mryum
tripadvisor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
APIs as Dependencies

Define which data sources your frontend depends on and WunderGraph handles the rest. Say goodbye to unmaintainable glue code, focus on adding real business value.

Backend for Frontend

WunderGraph lives next to your frontend code, but can also be used stand alone as an API Gateway. Whatever you're building, you can always depend on the same great DX.

End-to-end Typesafety

Start new projects in minutes with powerful conventions and code generation. WunderGraph generates instant, typesafe API clients, including authentication and file uploads.

Compose

Build the backend you want

Transform your databases, services, file storage, identity providers and 3rd party APIs into your own Firebase-like Developer Toolkit in seconds, without getting locked into a specific vendor.

1. Pick your data sources

Add your database, existing services or external (SaaS) APIs. WunderGraph has built-in support for your favourite providers.

PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL
MySQL
MySQL
PlanetScale
PlanetScale
Fauna
FaunaDb
Prisma
Prisma
Soap

Add any GraphQL or OpenApi compatible API in seconds.

Stripe
Stripe
Postmark
Shopify
Shopify

2. Add authentication

Configure OIDC compatible identity providers, or use token based auth.

Auth0
Auth0
Google
Google
GitHub
Github
Integrate

Turn your frontend into a
fullstack powerhouse

Build with confidence and speed, no matter the technology you're using. SSR, SSG, CSR, SPA or mobile, WunderGraph has you covered.

The Next.js Logo
Next.js
Remix
Relay
Nuxt
SvelteKit
Astro
Expo
Ship

Ship fast without
breaking anything

Deploy your API globally in seconds with WunderGraph Cloud.
Fast, secure and no DevOps required.

A workflow for developers

Git Push to automatically deploy your API to our serverless cloud. Fully configurable in TypeScript, never worry about infrastructure again.

Built-in monitoring

Optimize your operations and deployments through valuable insights, such as traffic, error rate, latency and more.

Scale globally to millions

Launch your API in a weekend, scale globally to a million users. Multi-region deployments, edge caching and geo load balancing.

deployments
analytics
region

We got your back(end)

WunderGraph gives you all the tools to build modern, scalable APIs.

Realtime

Build realtime and fully reactive applications with ease, by turning your queries into live queries.

WunderGraph fully supports (federated) Graphql subscriptions.

Authentication

Compatible with all identity providers through OIDC or JWT. Including self hosted solutions like NextAuth.js

HTTP Layer Caching

Configure Cache-Control headers and stale-while-revalidate for your operations.

WunderGraph will apply the necessary headers, including ETags for efficient content revalidation.

Security

With WunderGraph your GraphQL APIs are exposed using a secure JSON-RPC API, protecting you from common vulnerabilities like parsing, normalisation, DoS attacks, GraphQL SQL Injections and much more.

Performance

Our GraphQL engine is designed from the start to end for performance. The AST, planning and execution is optimised in hot code paths to make things fast.

A modern workflow

WunderGraph combines the API gateway and BFF patterns to create a unique workflow that provides a great developer experience at any scale.

Designed with single goal in mind, achieving the best Developer Experience for building APIs.

Cross-API joins

Combine data from independent APIs into a single operation.

RBAC

Protect your operations using Role Based Access Controls (RBAC).

Postman collections

Auto-generated Postman collections for debugging APIs.

Type safety everywhere

From config to API consumption, everything is 100% typesafe.

Configuration as code

Configure your WunderGraph Gateway only using Code.

Typesafe mocking

Mock your operations by simply implementing a function.

From chaos to order

The Virtual Graph

WunderGraph combines your data sources and services into a unified graph. Query and stitch together your data using GraphQL or TypeScript and create great experiences for developers and customers across all platforms.

Virtual Graph

Enterprise solutions

Deploy WunderGraph on our managed cloud or on-premises with dedicated support from our team of specialists.

Talk to Sales

Programmable API Gateway

Programmable API Gateway

Reduce complexity of your infrastructure while increasing productivity of teams. Make your API Gateway configuration part of your codebase.

Universal API Management

Universal API Management

Use our powerful TypeScript SDK to configure and manage your APIs, no matter what standards you use, gRPC, REST, GraphQL or Kafka.

Loved by the community

Become part of our mission to change the way we build and consume APIs.
Build together with our communities on Discord and Twitter

Robert Wunderlich
Robert Wunderlich@WunderlichRd

As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom

Mark Bennett 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇦🌈
Mark Bennett 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇦🌈@MarkBennett

Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!

Rob N
Rob N@robbydooo

Check out wundergraph, the power of graphql with the benefits of rest. It will be the next big thing.

Eelco Wiersma
Eelco Wiersma@pagebakers

Hooking up @saas_js with @wundergraphcom 🤩 WunderGraph will revolutionize how we build apps.

Anson
Anson@silaida1

Wundergraph cloud is so cool,i can't stand tell all of developer. Go to https://wundergraph.com

Get started quickly by using `create-wundergraph-app`.
This CLI tool allows you to create new projects from our growing list of examples.

