WunderGraph

The most advanced GraphQL Router / API Gateway

Cosmo Enterprise Router

The Cosmo Enterprise Router is the most advanced GraphQL Router on the market, specifically designed to meet strict security, compliance, performance and observability requirements.

Fast and secure

Performance and Reliability

With Rate Limiting, Caching and Ludicrous Mode (Singleflight), Cosmo Router is the most performant and reliable GraphQL Router / API Gateway on the market.

  • Rate Limiting (Throttling)
  • Caching of Subgraph Responses
  • Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight / Smart Request Batching

Battle-tested and secure

Security and Compliance

With Persisted Operations and Field-Level Authorization, Cosmo Router ensures that your GraphQL API is secure and fulfills the most demanding compliance requirements.

  • Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
  • Field-Level Authorization

Easy to integrate and operate

Observability and Operations

With Runtime Health Metrics, Multi OTEL Exporter Support and Enterprise-grade Documentation, Cosmo Router is easy to integrate into existing architectures and easy to operate.

  • Monitor the health of your Router in real-time (Runtime Health Metrics)
  • Multi OTEL Exporter Support (Datadog, Prometheus, Jaeger, ...)
  • Enterprise-grade Documentation for Deployment and Operations
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
