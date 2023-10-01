The most advanced GraphQL Router / API GatewayCosmo Enterprise Router
Fast and secure
Performance and Reliability
With Rate Limiting, Caching and Ludicrous Mode (Singleflight), Cosmo Router is the most performant and reliable GraphQL Router / API Gateway on the market.
- Rate Limiting (Throttling)
- Caching of Subgraph Responses
- Ludicrous Mode: Singleflight / Smart Request Batching
Battle-tested and secure
Security and Compliance
With Persisted Operations and Field-Level Authorization, Cosmo Router ensures that your GraphQL API is secure and fulfills the most demanding compliance requirements.
- Persisted Operations (Persisted Queries)
- Field-Level Authorization
Easy to integrate and operate
Observability and Operations
With Runtime Health Metrics, Multi OTEL Exporter Support and Enterprise-grade Documentation, Cosmo Router is easy to integrate into existing architectures and easy to operate.
- Monitor the health of your Router in real-time (Runtime Health Metrics)
- Multi OTEL Exporter Support (Datadog, Prometheus, Jaeger, ...)
- Enterprise-grade Documentation for Deployment and Operations
