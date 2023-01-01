WunderGraph

GraphQL Breaking Change Detection

Easily avoid publishing broken schemas. Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real time client traffic.
Key Highlights

Static Analysis

Check for breaking changes and composition errors for your new subgraph schema or check if deleting a subgraph would cause any conflicts.

Real-traffic Analysis

With every check, you can monitor if breaking changes in your updated schema affect clients and operations. This is thanks to field level metrics we record on the schema.

Check using the CLI

Use the powerful CLI which securely authenticates against your graphs to perform schema checks.

Check during Pull Request Workflow

Check and publish schemas from your git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.

Get Started Today

Get Started

Zero to Production

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

