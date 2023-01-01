GraphQL Breaking Change Detection
Key Highlights
Static Analysis
Check for breaking changes and composition errors for your new subgraph schema or check if deleting a subgraph would cause any conflicts.Read more
Real-traffic Analysis
With every check, you can monitor if breaking changes in your updated schema affect clients and operations. This is thanks to field level metrics we record on the schema.Read more
Check using the CLI
Use the powerful CLI which securely authenticates against your graphs to perform schema checks.Read more
Check during Pull Request Workflow
Check and publish schemas from your git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.Read more
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level