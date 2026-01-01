WunderGraph Hub allows all stakeholders to collaborate in real-time on API design. A single place to sketch out ideas, collaborate, and get feedback.
Bring your UI mocks, collaborate live with all stakeholders to design your dream schema
Leverage the power of LLMs to get realistic mocks in seconds. Build the Frontend before the backend work has even started.
Understand what's changing without surprises. Automatically notify relevant stakeholders when changes are made. Get approval before wasting time on the wrong things.
Leverage Cosmo Connect to onboard any API. REST, GraphQL, gRPC, Kafka, and more.
Monitor usage, track changes, and surface schema insights as your graph grows.
