GraphQL Subscriptions for Federation
The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.
Websockets
We support suobscriptions over websocket using graphql-ws (GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client) or graphql-transport-ws (Legacy).
Server-Sent Events
One-Way Messaging. Both with GET and POST requests. Recommended for unidirectional updates. More resource efficient than WebSockets.
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level