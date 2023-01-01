WunderGraph

GraphQL Subscriptions for Federation

The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.
Websockets

We support suobscriptions over websocket using graphql-ws (GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client) or graphql-transport-ws (Legacy).

Server-Sent Events

One-Way Messaging. Both with GET and POST requests. Recommended for unidirectional updates. More resource efficient than WebSockets.

