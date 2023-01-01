WunderGraph

GraphQL Schema Registry

The version control for your GraphQL schemas. It always ensures the latest valid state is used to compose your federated graphs.
Key Highlights

Support for Federation v1 & v2

Publish schemas that are compatible with both versions of federation. All your existing GraphQL Services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.

Schema Composition Checks

Easily avoid publishing broken schemas. Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real time client traffic.

Changelog

Track and document all schema modification over time. Receive real time updates through webhooks and slack notification to always stay on top of everything.

Pull Request based Schema Composition Workflows

Check and publish schemas from your git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level

