GraphQL Schema Registry
Key Highlights
Support for Federation v1 & v2
Publish schemas that are compatible with both versions of federation. All your existing GraphQL Services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.Read more
Schema Composition Checks
Easily avoid publishing broken schemas. Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real time client traffic.Read more
Changelog
Track and document all schema modification over time. Receive real time updates through webhooks and slack notification to always stay on top of everything.Read more
Pull Request based Schema Composition Workflows
Check and publish schemas from your git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.Read more
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level