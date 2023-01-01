GraphQL Schema Composition
Leverage open-source tooling around GraphQL in both JavaScript and Go to compose your federated graphs
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
NodeJS / Javascript
The wundergraph composition library written in javascript. Facilitates the federation of multiple subgraph schemas into a single federated GraphQL schema.Read more
Golang
This packages implements federation composition for GraphQL and static router configuration generation.Read more
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level