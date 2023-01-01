GraphQL Schema Change Notifications
Track and document all schema modification over time. Receive real time updates through webhooks and slack notification to always stay on top of everything.
Key Highlights
Changelog
Every change ever made to your federated graph schemas are recorded for you to refer at any time.Read more
Slack Integration
Get notified about schema changes right into your team slack channels with our seamless integration.Read more
Webhooks
You have the full flexibility to perform your own actions on your infra by getting notified through webhooks.Read more
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level