WunderGraph

Pull Request based Schema Composition Workflows

Check and publish schemas from your git workflows. With our GitHub integration, receive statuses right in your PR commits.
Start building nowRead the docs
cosmo

Key Highlights

Continuous Integration

Run schema checks on every commit in your pull request and get the status right there to avoid merging breaking schemas.

Read more

Continuous Delivery

Publish safe and valid schemas on merging your pull requests to your default branch.

Read more

Overriding Commit Check

To mark some breaking changes as safe and allow merging your pull requests you can override the check result.

Read more

Get Started Today

Get Started

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level

Company

Cosmo

Features

Plans

Related Projects

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON