Graph Access Control
Resource-based access control enables allows machines or users to manipulate only specific federated- and sub-graphs.
Key Highlights
Resource based API Keys
Create an API key whcih can restrict the key to specific resources.
Subgraph Access
Assign members responsible for specific subgraphs within your organization.
Federated Graph Access
The organization admin, creator of the graph exclusively hold the responsibility for the federated graph.
Get Started Today
Get Started
Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more
Zero to Production
Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more
Trusted by small companies and large enterprises
We love APIs!
Get in touch!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level