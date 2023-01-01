WunderGraph

GraphQL Federation V1 and V2

Compatible with both v1 and v2, all your existing GraphQL services will work out of the box. Any framework, any language.
Start building now

Schema Composition

Leverage open-source tooling around GraphQL in both JavaScript and Go to compose your federated graphs.

Read more

Schema Composition Checks

Easily avoid publishing broken schemas. Validate schema changes for breaking changes and composition errors. Perform checks against real time client traffic.

Read more

OSS Router with Auth

The Cosmo Router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication. Multiple auth providers is also supported.

Read more

OSS Router with Subscriptions

The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols to enable the most versatile data synchronization: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.

Read more

Get Started Today

Get Started

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level

Company

Cosmo

Features

Plans

Related Projects

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON