OpenTelemetry & Distributed Tracing for GraphQL APIs

Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both http and grpc are supported.
Key Highlights

OTEL-instrumented Router

The router comes out of the box with OTEL instrumentation. This enables request tracking and detailed analysis for each one.

OTEL-instrumentation of Subgraphs

Extend OpenTelemetry's capabilities to subgraphs within your system.

Support for custom attributes

Tailor your tracing data with custom attributes. Include specific data or exclude some of your choice.

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
