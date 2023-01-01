WunderGraph

GraphQL Authentication and Authorization

The Cosmo Router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication. Multiple auth providers is also supported.
JWKS / JWT Auth Support

Cosmo router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication. The JSON Web Key Set is a set of keys used to verify any JSON Web Token issued by the server and signed using the RS256 algorithm.

Header forwarding to the Subgraphs

When working in a federated architecture the need to propagate / orchestrate client data is common. We provide several ways to simplify the work with it.

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
