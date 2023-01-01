GraphQL Authentication and Authorization
The Cosmo Router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication. Multiple auth providers is also supported.
JWKS / JWT Auth Support
Cosmo router supports authenticating incoming requests using JWKS authentication. The JSON Web Key Set is a set of keys used to verify any JSON Web Token issued by the server and signed using the RS256 algorithm.Read more
Header forwarding to the Subgraphs
When working in a federated architecture the need to propagate / orchestrate client data is common. We provide several ways to simplify the work with it.Read more
