GraphQL Advanced Request Tracing (ART)
Get the execution plan for your queries with verbose information about how it is resolved as a JSON and find means to optimize them.
Tree View
Key Highlights
Verbose planning information
Obtain information about planning times, execution plan structure, fetch type, subgraph requests, input, output and much more!
GraphQL Playground++
The graphql playground is enhanced with visualizations for advanced request tracing. Both in a a tree graph view and a waterfall view to view execution structure and bottlenecks.
