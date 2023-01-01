WunderGraph

GraphQL Advanced Request Tracing (ART)

Get the execution plan for your queries with verbose information about how it is resolved as a JSON and find means to optimize them.
Start building nowRead the docs

Tree View

cosmo
cosmo
cosmo

Key Highlights

Verbose planning information

Obtain information about planning times, execution plan structure, fetch type, subgraph requests, input, output and much more!

GraphQL Playground++

The graphql playground is enhanced with visualizations for advanced request tracing. Both in a a tree graph view and a waterfall view to view execution structure and bottlenecks.

Get Started Today

Get Started

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.Read more

Zero to Production

Start serving your graph today in 5 quick steps.Read more

Trusted by small companies and large enterprises

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level

Company

Cosmo

Features

Plans

Related Projects

© 2023 WunderGraph, Inc. All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
RSSAtomJSON