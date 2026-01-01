From Custom Code to Cutting-Edge: On The Beach Adopts WunderGraph Cosmo for GraphQL Federation

The Challenge

A Growing Monolith That Couldn’t Scale Safely

On The Beach began modernizing its platform with microservices and a universal GraphQL API. As more domains were added, including Flights, Hotels, and Transfers, it began to behave like a monolith. Changes required coordination across teams, bottlenecks formed around a central schema, and performance issues became harder to diagnose. With rising post-pandemic traffic, reliability became a primary concern.

The team introduced GraphQL Federation to relieve the pressure, but the tooling created new challenges.

“We started building our own Federation Solution. We ended up implementing a home baked solution utilizing Apollo Rover and schema stitching. It worked for a while, but as we grew, it became more and more difficult to maintain, and harder for teams to adopt. We decided to look for a better solution.” Stephen Wootten

Their homegrown approach worked for a time, but as the graph continued to grow, it was clear they needed a more stable foundation. On The Beach had outgrown custom federation and required a platform built for reliability, safety, and long-term scale.