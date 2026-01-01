How Acoustic Saved $178K and Eliminated 30-Minute Builds with WunderGraph Cosmo
Company Overview
Acoustic is a marketing and customer engagement platform used by more than 3,500 global brands, including Fortune 500 companies. Their GraphQL gateway powers customer journeys across email, mobile, SMS, and social. As demand grew, the gateway became a core dependency, one that needed to move fast, stay reliable, and support multiple client tiers without adding operational overhead.
The Challenge
A Gateway Too Expensive to Evolve
Acoustic’s GraphQL gateway had become too slow and costly to maintain:
Key challenges
- 30-minute router builds on the Rust gateway
- Every subgraph update triggered a full supergraph rebuild
- Schema changes required digging through 10,000+ lines of GraphQL
- No schema registry or UI to visualize changes
- Rollbacks required CI support and often took hours
- Rust plugin development slowed engineers and limited who could contribute
“Each time a new plugin had to be written, we were losing two weeks of an engineer’s time.”
The Solution
Cleaner, More Observable Federation with Cosmo
An engineer suggested trying WunderGraph Cosmo, so the team ran it in pre-production for a month using the same schema and subgraphs as their existing system. The setup was clean, and Cosmo Studio gave them their first real way to inspect and validate schema changes visually.
“The migration was just updating the DNS record”
The Results
Lower Complexity, Faster Workflows, Better Reliability
“Sometimes we forget it exists because it just works”
Cosmo simplified Acoustic’s stack and improved reliability immediately:
Key outcomes
- No more Rust plugins, auth Lambdas, or Jenkins rollback pipelines
- Fast Go-based router replaced slow 30-minute Rust builds
- No more digging through 10k+ lines of schema in GitHub thanks to the visual schema explorer
- Subgraphs managed cleanly through the schema registry
- Public, private, and client-specific APIs are isolated on dedicated routers
- Safe, fast rollbacks without CI intervention
- @include and @exclude support made routing patterns cleaner
- The gateway became invisible infrastructure — stable, reliable, and low-maintenance
“It was brittle—failures could cost us a full day just to reconcile. With Cosmo, all of that went away.”
The Conclusion
A Modern GraphQL Platform Built for Growth
Acoustic replaced an expensive, hard-to-evolve GraphQL gateway with a platform built for clarity, speed, and safety. Cosmo improved developer experience, reduced operational risk, and saved an estimated $178K in engineering effort—before counting long-term maintenance. For Acoustic, the payoff was simple: a faster platform, a cleaner architecture, and a federated graph they no longer have to worry about.
Ready to scale without the chaos?
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