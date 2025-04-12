Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
The Good Thing Podcast

The Tobi AI Memo: Shopify's Bezos Moment?

April 12, 2025
Last updated on September 30, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens unpack Shopify’s leaked “Tobi AI memo,” explore the productivity expectations it sets, and connect it to the rise of MCP and schema-aware AI workflows.

TL;DR

Shopify’s leaked AI memo sets a new baseline: every employee must use AI to work 20–40% faster each year. Stefan and Jens discuss the cultural and technical shift this implies, why MCP (Model Context Protocol) is becoming essential infrastructure, and how schema-aware design prevents chaos in AI-driven development.

The AI Baseline: From Optional to Expected

The leaked “Tobi AI memo” from Shopify sparked debate across the tech world. It set a clear expectation — AI isn’t optional; it’s required. Employees are expected to show measurable productivity gains using AI tools.

If you don’t improve 20–40% a year, you’re effectively falling behind.

Jens sees this as a glimpse into the near future: every engineer will be expected to use AI copilots and agent workflows as part of their daily toolkit.

MCP and the New Developer Workflow

The team connects this shift to the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows LLMs to safely call APIs and services as tools. MCP transforms local environments into programmable platforms where AI can execute real tasks, not just suggest code.

The frontend can now build itself. The model becomes a real user of your API.

This blurs the line between developer and agent, making schema-aware APIs a foundation for safe automation.

Security: The Hidden Risk Behind AI Speed

As more teams adopt MCP, Stefan and Jens warn against rushing ahead without security. Every MCP server exposes capabilities that AI can use — and misuse.

The S in MCP stands for Security.

They explain why local-first setups and supergraph-based access are safer than “vibe-coded” servers with missing authentication. Cosmo’s router embeds authorization and analytics, giving visibility into what the AI is doing.

The Schema as a Safety Net

Jens emphasizes that schema checks are the critical layer between AI autonomy and operational risk. Federation already tracks breaking changes and schema usage — now it extends to AI clients.

Checks aren’t just for humans anymore. They protect your agents too.

By running schema checks before an AI executes an action, teams can avoid hallucinations and broken queries before they happen.

The Dream Query Workflow

In a live demo, Jens shows how MCP can generate router configurations, OTEL integrations, and WebSocket endpoints — all from a prompt. The model interacts with the federated schema to understand what’s possible and propose changes safely.

You don’t need to write boilerplate anymore — just describe what you need.

It’s a preview of how AI-native platforms will merge IDEs, routers, and schema registries into one intelligent workspace.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was in Shopify’s leaked AI memo?

Shopify’s memo set an expectation that every employee must use AI to improve productivity by 20–40% per year, making AI adoption mandatory rather than optional.

What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

MCP is a framework that allows AI models to call APIs and services as tools, enabling schema-aware automation and safer integration into development workflows.

Why is security critical for MCP servers?

Each MCP server exposes capabilities that AI can use, so teams need schema checks, authentication, and local-first setups to prevent misuse or accidental access.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

