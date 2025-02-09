Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Every DevTool Becomes an Enterprise Tool

February 9, 2025
Last updated on October 1, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens break down why dev tools rarely survive on self-serve alone, why enterprise is the real destination, and why luck matters more than founders admit.

TL;DR

Stefan and Jens questioned whether “pure” dev tool companies can survive. Their conclusion: enterprise sales are unavoidable, low-cost SaaS is harder than it looks, and luck shapes outcomes more than most founders admit.

From self-serve dreams to enterprise reality

Jens recalled that when WunderGraph started, he wanted a pure self-serve model—no sales, just sign-ups. Over time he concluded that “there are no dev tool startups, at least not those who survive,” and challenged listeners to name ones thriving past Series B.

There are no dev tool startups, at least not those who survive… do you know any real dev tool company at a Series B actually thriving?

Defining what counts as a dev tool

Stefan and Jens debated examples. Supabase and Neon look like dev tools, but Stef noted they’re effectively competing in hosted Postgres and AI workloads now; even Vercel, once squarely dev-tool-branded, sits in a different category at their scale.

Are Vercel and Supabase still dev tools?

The hosts pressed on whether today’s biggest names even qualify as dev tools anymore. Stefan argued that once companies like Vercel reach massive brand scale, they’re no longer just developer products but full platforms. Supabase and Neon began in the dev tool bucket, but both leaned hard into hosted Postgres and broader workloads. Jens’s point: the lines blur quickly, and almost no one stays a “pure dev tool” for long.

Pricing lessons the hard way

Stefan shared how $25/month customers often demanded SLAs or full-year refunds during outages—counterintuitively, the cheapest plans were the hardest relationships.

It’s actually harder to sell a cheaper product than it is a more expensive product.

Why $8/month is a trap (the math)

Jens walked through the support math on tiny price points (referencing a creator’s “$8/month” post): even at 1,000–10,000 customers, the support load vs. ARR doesn’t pencil out.

Who treats you better?

Jens also observed a correlation: customers who pay more tend to treat you with more respect; the worst interactions came from aggressive discounters.

Enterprise isn’t about bigger checks — it’s about leverage

Jens reframed “go enterprise” as delivering greater value to groups: enabling 100 people to accomplish a goal together creates leverage, which then supports pricing.

You go into enterprise because you can bring more value to them… so much more leverage in creating value.

The underappreciated role of luck

Stefan argued that luck and timing are rarely acknowledged: Slack emerged from a failed game project’s internal chat; many famous companies stumbled into big markets. He also credits timing for WunderGraph’s pivot to federation as customers started demanding it.

All advice is B.S.—there’s survivorship bias… The best way is to experiment.

Looking ahead

The episode closed on a pragmatic note: there’s no guaranteed playbook. Advice is shaped by survivorship bias, and timing and luck often decide outcomes. Stefan’s takeaway was simple—experimentation beats theory.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any dev tool startups that succeed without going enterprise?

Jens said after years of experience, he doesn’t think so. Tools may start self-serve, but lasting companies move up-market into enterprise.

What’s the challenge with low-cost SaaS plans?

Stefan explained that $25-a-month users were the hardest to please, often demanding refunds or SLAs; higher-paying customers were easier to work with.

How much does luck play in dev tools success?

Stefan argued luck is underappreciated—Slack began as an internal tool at a game company; timing also played into WunderGraph’s federation pivot.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

About Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

About Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

