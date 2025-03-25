Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
Building WunderGraph: From Pain Points to a Unified Graph

March 25, 2025
Last updated on October 1, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Featuring:

Dustin Deus
Dustin Deus
CTO, WunderGraph
Björn Schwenzer
Björn Schwenzer
COO, WunderGraph

Jens, Stefan, Dustin, and Björn revisit the origins of WunderGraph—how it started, the pain points it solved, and how it evolved into a unified graph for modern API development.

TL;DR

WunderGraph started with one clear problem: frontends were carrying too much complexity.
In this episode, Jens, Stefan, Dustin, and Björn explain how shifting API composition to the server led to a unified graph model, why open-source adoption validated the approach, and how those lessons continue to shape today’s platform.

Solving the API Integration Problem

The team describes the early days of building client applications that had to call many different APIs, each with its own logic for authentication, caching, and data handling.

We kept writing the same code over and over again just to connect all these services from the frontend.

That repeated pain motivated a new approach: move orchestration off the client and expose one unified API that handles composition securely.

The Move to Server-Side Composition

Dustin explains how pushing composition behind the scenes simplified development. Instead of duplicating logic across frontends, the server became the single place to connect services.

The client shouldn’t care where the data comes from. You ask the graph, and it just handles it.

This design improved performance and consistency and laid the groundwork for today’s supergraph concept—one schema uniting many services.

Open Source and Community Feedback

From the beginning, WunderGraph was released as open source. The community’s feedback confirmed the architecture’s flexibility and surfaced new use cases the team hadn’t considered.

“People started using it for things we never planned, and it still worked — that’s when we knew the abstraction was good.

Open collaboration guided refinements and kept the focus on real developer needs.

Lessons from Early Architecture

Jens emphasizes that simplicity only emerges from solving real problems. Federation wasn’t added later—it appeared naturally as teams tried to scale composition across services.

You can’t fake simplicity — it has to come from solving real problems.

Each iteration clarified boundaries between what the system automates and what developers control.

Looking Ahead: One Graph as the Foundation

The hosts connect those early insights to WunderGraph’s current direction. The unified graph now underpins federation, schema governance, and upcoming integrations with new developer workflows.

From the start, it was always about one graph that makes everything simpler and safer.

The conversation closes with the team reflecting on how a single idea—simplifying API access—continues to drive every decision.

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What problem does WunderGraph solve?

It eliminates frontend complexity by composing multiple APIs server-side into a unified graph, so clients can query one secure endpoint.

Why is server-side composition important?

It centralizes caching, authentication, and orchestration, reducing duplication and improving performance compared to client-side integration.

Is WunderGraph open source?

Yes. WunderGraph started as an open-source project, and community contributions continue to shape its evolution toward federation and unified graph architectures.

About the Hosts

Jens Neuse

Jens Neuse

CEO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram

Stefan Avram

CCO & Co-Founder at WunderGraph

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

