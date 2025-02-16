APIs, Dev Tools, and GraphQL

Now in Beta! Build APIs 10x faster across any data source with Hub.
February 16, 2025
Last updated on October 7, 2025
Hosted by Jens Neuse & Stefan Avram
Directed by Jacob Javor

Stefan and Jens tackle REST vs GraphQL, why benchmarks mislead, the true value of federation, and why boring tech often wins.

TL;DR

Stefan and Jens debated benchmarks, sales, and the endless REST vs GraphQL chatter. Their key point: federation is not just about APIs—it’s about solving organizational problems, and sometimes the smartest move is to build with boring tech.

The trap of benchmarks

Jens warned against marketing benchmarks. They can always be tweaked to show the result you want, and they rarely reflect reality in scaled systems. He said real performance comes from understanding architecture, not micro-optimizations .

You can benchmark your way to good performance, but you really need to understand the architecture.

Value in clear terms

The hosts then shifted to sales. Jens broke down enterprise indecision simply: if someone hesitates, the value isn’t clear enough. His formula: if you spend $1 and get $5 back, you don’t think twice .

If you can pay $1 and you get five, how long will you think about it?

Stefan added that buyers tie their personal reputation to these choices—bringing Cosmo into an organization means staking your name on it .

REST vs GraphQL is missing the point

The familiar online fight—REST vs GraphQL—is, in Jens’s words, “super boring” and outdated. REST works well for back-end to back-end B2B integrations, but as organizations scale across many teams and clients, point-to-point REST integrations break down .

Jens argued the real value of GraphQL Federation is not about data fetching—it’s about preventing brittle dependencies and enabling teams to move faster together .

Federation is not really solving a technical problem… it solves an organizational problem.

Boring tech wins

Ironically, while Cosmo sells federation, the team doesn’t federate internally. Jens explained why: their mono-repo is owned by one team, so federation isn’t needed. Instead, they chose gRPC for services and “boring” tools like Postgres, Next.js, and Keycloak. It may not be glamorous, but it’s stable and practical .

Build cool tech with boring tech.

The bigger picture

Stefan closed by reflecting on founder-led content and distribution. Just like APIs, distribution matters more than flashy features. Companies that build trust through authenticity—by sharing their vision rather than selling—will resonate more with developers .

This episode was directed by Jacob Javor. Transcript lightly edited for clarity and flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is REST vs GraphQL an outdated debate?

Jens said it’s a boring argument stuck in the past. The real question is whether you’re solving organizational problems, not over or under-fetching.

What does federation really solve?

Jens explained federation isn’t just technical. It prevents brittle BFF integrations and enables teams to collaborate without breaking each other’s work.

Why does WunderGraph use boring tech internally?

Jens said Cosmo is built on Postgres, Next.js, and even Keycloak for auth. It’s not glamorous, but boring tools are stable and let the team focus on solving customer problems.

Jens Neuse is the CEO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, where he builds scalable API infrastructure with a focus on federation and AI-native workflows. Formerly an engineer at Tyk Technologies, he created graphql-go-tools, now widely used in the open source community. Jens designed the original WunderGraph SDK and led its evolution into Cosmo, an open-source federation platform adopted by global enterprises. He writes about systems design, organizational structure, and how Conway's Law shapes API architecture.

Stefan Avram is the CCO and one of the co-founders of WunderGraph, helping enterprise customers adopt and scale federated architecture. A former software engineer, he translates technical value into practical outcomes and shaped WunderGraph's early customer motion, guiding platform teams from onboarding to production in demanding environments. A former college soccer player, he brings a competitive, team-driven mindset to every stage of customer growth, with a focus on helping engineering-led organizations move fast without losing control.

