Vice President of Sales - Americas

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we're on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. For this we've built Cosmo, our open-source GraphQL Federation solution, which customers mostly purcahse as a managed service / SaaS - and this is where you come in.

To accelerate our growth, we're looking for a true Sales leader to build and own our Sales activities from lead generation to contract renewals and upsells. This is a critical hire for our company - done right, we can take this stellar together!

If you've already scaled a SaaS business from the ground up to 10M ARR and beyond and want to do it again in an amazing remote company, this job is for you. :) You’ll work closely with the CEO and the CCO to define the strategy and share market intel, and lead your sales team (once assembled) to success. Most importantly though, you are eager to tackle every sales task there is, especially in the beginning as you prepare to build your team.

About the Role

As a VP of Sales at WunderGraph, you'll own all of our Sales activites. This means great freedom for you to build the sales machine you have in mind, but also requires an expert level of self-organization, planning and execution. In addition to that, you will build our Sales team with the right hires to scale your Sales playbook.

What you will be in charge of

The role focuses on, but is not limited to these tasks:

Identify Sales opportunities (lead lists etc.)

Reach out to prospects to qualify them, build relationships, convert them to leads

Convert sales leads to customers by driving the Sales process and working out compelling offers / proposals

Understand when in the Sales process more push is needed, and which contingencies potentially need to be made in order to push a deal over the finish line

Document all Sales efforts comprehensively in Salesforce

Interview and vet candidates for Sales roles, ideally tapping into your network

Manage the Sales team and external Sales service providers

Build partnerships with potential resellers of our products and services

Identify our GTM approach and Sales playbook for new products, services and markets

Constantly collect feedback from leads and customers to help us learn about requirements, use-cases, triggers etc., sharing information with Marketing and Customer Success teams

What you bring to the table

Previous experience of scaling Sales in a start-up from around 1M ARR to 10M+ ARR as the manager in charge (this is a must-have)

Profound sales experience in the enterprise SaaS sector (large deal sizes)

Ability to blend in with a start-up culture and work with the existing teams

You’re able and willing to cover all steps in the Sales process, from lead generation to closing the deal

You’re a good teacher and team player, and take pride in seeing how your team members’ abilities grow. What matters to you most is not who closes the deal, but that we close it.

Excellent communicator in English, which is a must-have in a fully remote and global company

Ability to travel internationally for company retreats about twice per year, and to customer meetings mostly within North America as needed

You need to be able to work within Pacific and Eastern time

What Success Looks Like

You're successful if you:

Constantly meet or exceed your lead and deal goals

Triple our revenue in 2025 and 2026

Hire and shape a high-performing Sales team to multiply your impact

Keep precise records on your customer engagements in Salesforce

Always leave a positive impression with our prospects and customers

Find new ways and channels to sell our products and services, e.g. through partnerships

Listen to the customer to understand what they need, and tailor perfect offers

Why WunderGraph?

Work from wherever you thrive—we’re fully remote and globally distributed. If you're in Miami, come work with us in person! We also provide co-working space options worldwide if needed.

Pick your preferred work hardware

Get rewarded for helping us grow by finding / opening the right leads

We focus on getting stuff done, and on having fun whilst doing so: work hard, play hard!

International team with a decently weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Discretionary PTO: take the time you need to recharge

Competitive compensation

Depending on location, we offer healthcare benefits according to local standards

Team retreats across the globe

Please Note:

This is a full-time, remote position focused on the North American market. This means that you must be located in a time zone between and including Pacific Time and Eastern Time. We cannot accept applications for this role from other time zones.

The Process

We respect your time and interest in WunderGraph. This is why we're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

30 min intro call with Alex from our People team 30 min call with our CCO. Following this, you will receive a take home assignment (1 - 2h effort) regarding a Sales topic which you'll then present to the founders. 60 min assignment review call with the founders Culture fit call with some of our team members Offer

Our process also includes reference and background checks. We aim to respond or provide feedback in 2 or 3 days between each stage of the process. We're usually hiring through Deel as our Employer of Record, except for Germany or Florida where we're hiring directly.