Vice President of Marketing

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we’re on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that’s shared across all stakeholders so it doesn’t create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this. Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we’re looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

With a strong foundation and clear product-market fit, we're looking for a marketing leader like you who doesn't just wait for opportunities — you create them! If you're a mad scientist of growth experiments, an orchestrator of go-to-market strategies, and thrive in high-growth environments, you're the person we're looking for.

About the Role

As our VP of Marketing, you'll wear many hats to help us scale from PMF to the promised land of exponential growth. You'll work at the intersection of marketing, sales, and product; driving experiments, strategies, and campaigns that move the needle. Whether you're brainstorming our next viral campaign, optimizing funnel metrics, or helping close a key account with innovative messaging, your contributions will have an outsized impact on WunderGraph's trajectory. Let there be a thousand funnels. Find the funnels, find the ones that work, put them on steroids. Repeat.

This role is for someone who thrives on action, loves rolling up their sleeves, and knows how to take startups from "we're onto something" to "we're dominating the market."

Key Responsibilities

Go-to-Market Strategy : Define and execute our GTM strategy, aligning marketing and sales efforts for maximum impact

: Define and execute our GTM strategy, aligning marketing and sales efforts for maximum impact Growth Experiments : Design, implement, and analyze creative growth experiments. Double down on what works and scrap what doesn't

: Design, implement, and analyze creative growth experiments. Double down on what works and scrap what doesn't Campaign Ownership : Lead integrated campaigns across digital, events, partnerships, and content to drive leads, conversions, and revenue growth

: Lead integrated campaigns across digital, events, partnerships, and content to drive leads, conversions, and revenue growth Messaging & Positioning : Ensure our messaging resonates deeply with our target personas (developers, platform engineers, CTOs) and clearly communicates WunderGraph's value proposition

: Ensure our messaging resonates deeply with our target personas (developers, platform engineers, CTOs) and clearly communicates WunderGraph's value proposition Funnel Optimization : Own the marketing funnel, from awareness to conversion, constantly analyzing and refining performance metrics

: Own the marketing funnel, from awareness to conversion, constantly analyzing and refining performance metrics Cross-Functional Collaboration : Work closely with Sales, Product, and Customer Success to ensure alignment and seamless execution

: Work closely with Sales, Product, and Customer Success to ensure alignment and seamless execution Tooling & Automation : Set up and manage tools and workflows (e.g., Salesforce, analytics platforms, Koala, Active Campaign) to automate, measure and optimize campaigns effectively

: Set up and manage tools and workflows (e.g., Salesforce, analytics platforms, Koala, Active Campaign) to automate, measure and optimize campaigns effectively Thought Leadership : Represent WunderGraph in public-facing forums like blogs, conferences, and webinars, establishing us as a category leader

: Represent WunderGraph in public-facing forums like blogs, conferences, and webinars, establishing us as a category leader Build a Brand : Sharpen WunderGraph as a brand and make it known to the world

: Sharpen WunderGraph as a brand and make it known to the world Team Leadership: Eventually build and lead a small, high-performing marketing team over time as the company grows (for starters it's you, the founders, and a couple IC's)

Who You Are

Startup Veteran : You've taken a startup from PMF to scale before and have the battle scars (and merits) to prove it

: You've taken a startup from PMF to scale before and have the battle scars (and merits) to prove it GTM Wizard : You understand how Marketing, Sales, and Product work together to drive growth, and you've led GTM efforts in high-growth environments before

: You understand how Marketing, Sales, and Product work together to drive growth, and you've led GTM efforts in high-growth environments before Relevant Experience : You have a deep understanding of the enterprise SaaS market, ideally in API-driven companies

: You have a deep understanding of the enterprise SaaS market, ideally in API-driven companies Sales Experience : You've sold enterprise SaaS before or been involved in the process

: You've sold enterprise SaaS before or been involved in the process Experiment-First Mentality : You're obsessed with running experiments and have a system for quickly learning what works

: You're obsessed with running experiments and have a system for quickly learning what works Action-Oriented : You don't wait for things to happen — you make them happen. Proactive and resourceful, you thrive in ambiguous environments

: You don't wait for things to happen — you make them happen. Proactive and resourceful, you thrive in ambiguous environments Data-Driven : You use data to guide decisions but also have the creativity to take leaps of faith when necessary

: You use data to guide decisions but also have the creativity to take leaps of faith when necessary Hands-On Leader : You're comfortable being in the weeds, setting things up yourself, while also thinking strategically about the big picture

: You're comfortable being in the weeds, setting things up yourself, while also thinking strategically about the big picture Customer-Centric : You know how to connect with our target audience of developers, platform engineers, and executive decision-makers at scale

: You know how to connect with our target audience of developers, platform engineers, and executive decision-makers at scale Pragmatic Thinker: You are obsessed with identifying who our ICP is and relating with them

Requirements

Proven experience in growth, marketing, or GTM leadership roles in fast-paced startups, ideally in B2B SaaS or developer-first companies

Deep knowledge of marketing funnels, customer acquisition channels, and growth strategies

Track record of executing creative and data-driven campaigns that significantly impacted revenue

Strong understanding of developer tools, APIs, or related technical markets

Excellent communication skills (written, verbal, and visual)

Experience with marketing and sales automation tools (Salesforce, Active Campaign, Google Ads, Analytic tracking platforms)

Expert in managing budgets, ROI calculations, CAC/LTV optimizations, SQL generation, and managing external providers like agencies

Experience working with remote, distributed teams

What Success Looks Like

WunderGraph becomes a category leader in GraphQL Federation, widely recognized by our audience

Marketing and sales pipelines are predictably and sustainably filled with high-quality leads each month

Marketing experiments become the engine for identifying scalable growth strategies

We can measure accurately what happens if we throw money at an experiment

Our team and messaging inspire trust, excitement, and loyalty from customers and prospects alike

We scale revenue to the next milestone

Team Integration

You report to the CEO

You align with the Founders

You support and consult with the leadership team

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during Eastern Time (EST) business hours.

The Process

Intro with our CEO and CCO Culture fit call with the team Reference Check Background Check Offer