Sales Development Representative (SDR) - Americas

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we're on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business.

To accelerate our growth, we need a Technical Sales Development Representative (SDR) to assist in driving new opportunities and supporting our sales and customer success efforts. This is a foundational hire for our sales team, and you'll play a critical role in helping us refine our sales processes and book calls with the right leads.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to break into technical sales or grow into an enterprise sales role. You’ll work closely with one of the founders, gaining hands-on experience, mentorship, and the chance to develop the skills needed to thrive in a fast-growing, innovative environment.

If you're a self-starter with a hustle mindset, with experience in tech (preferably developer tooling and SaaS), and a passion for building sales pipelines, we want to hear from you!

About the Role

As a Technical SDR at WunderGraph, you'll focus on driving new business opportunities by identifying prospects and decision makers, booking calls and managing our outreach processes. You'll work closely with CEO and CCO to ensure a seamless sales experience, assist in documenting and updating our CRM (Salesforce), and leverage intent-based tools to identify and reach our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP).

What you will be in charge of

Supporting our team by booking calls with potential customers

Managing and documenting sales processes in Salesforce, ensuring everything is up-to-date

Using tools like Koala to identify and track leads, follow up, and convert opportunities into booked calls

Creating and managing lead lists based on our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and market research

Cold emailing, leveraging intent-based tools, and reaching out to leads through targeted outreach

Scheduling and organizing events and meetings, while keeping Salesforce organized and comprehensive

Assisting in building out the foundation for our sales team and contributing to refining our sales processes

Collaborating with the team to explore new sales tools and strategies to improve our outreach efforts

What you bring to the table

Min. 3 years of experience in an SDR or B2B sales development role, preferably at a SaaS or developer tools vendor

Proven track record of successfully identifying opportunities and creating leads with large companies / enterprises

Strong organizational skills and experience in working with CRM tools like Salesforce

Ability to work under pressure towards ambitious (but not impossible) goals, monitoring and documenting your impact by KPIs

A hustle mindset , with a passion for chasing down leads and driving smart outreach efforts

Used to and successful when working under pressure towards ambitious goals and KPI

Experience with cold emailing, intent-based outreach, and pipeline building

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English, eloquent and great negotiating skills

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

You are located in or close to the US time zones (Pacific / Eastern) because these are the time zones you need to cover

Bonus : Familiarity with tools like Koala, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign, or similar platforms

Bonus: Some familiarity with programming and technical concepts

What Success Looks Like

We have a steady pipeline of calls booked with high-quality leads (i.e. real buying intent) that are likely to convert to enterprise customers

Our Salesforce is clean, organized, and up-to-date with all sales and outreach activities

with all sales and outreach activities New opportunities are consistently being generated through cold outreach and intent-based targeting

The foundation for a scalable sales process is in place, with you playing a pivotal role in its creation

is in place, with you playing a pivotal role in its creation Professionalism on every level, from outreach to communication to handling the results

A collaborative, proactive, and hustle-driven approach to building WunderGraph's sales team

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

Get rewarded for helping us grow by finding / opening the right leads

We focus on getting stuff done, and on having fun whilst doing so: work hard, play hard!

International team with a decently weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Bi-annual team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, hybrid position based in Miami, Florida, with 3 days in the office and 2 days working remotely. The role focuses on the North American market.

The Process

We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

Intro with CCO Assignment: create your concept for WunderGraph's sales outreach and how you would help us move the sales needle Present your concept to all founders, extensive Q&A session Offer