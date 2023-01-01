GraphQL Router (GraphQL Gateway)
8x
better P99 latency and more requests per second than Apollo Router
Deliver raw performance with the Cosmo Router
Native High-Performance Query Execution Planner written in Go with Caching.
Dataloader 3.0, enabling ahead of time batch optimizations through its breadth-first execution strategy.
AST-JSON based result merging for maximum performance and minimal memory of the Resolver.
Single-Flight for Query Execution Planning and data-fetching to avoid duplicate work and reduce latency.
P99 Latency
Lower is better
Requests Per Second
Higher is better
OTEL for Metrics and Tracing
Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both http and grpc are supported.Read more
Prometheus Metrics
The router offers built-in support for Prometheus. We export the default Go and Process metrics including (R.E.D) metrics related to incoming GraphQL trafficRead more
Support for Subscriptions
The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.Read more
