GraphQL Router (GraphQL Gateway)

The router is the component that understands the GraphQL Federation protocol. It is responsible for routing requests to the correct service and for aggregating the responses.
8x

better P99 latency and more requests per second than Apollo Router

Deliver raw performance with the Cosmo Router

  • Native High-Performance Query Execution Planner written in Go with Caching.

  • Dataloader 3.0, enabling ahead of time batch optimizations through its breadth-first execution strategy.

  • AST-JSON based result merging for maximum performance and minimal memory of the Resolver.

  • Single-Flight for Query Execution Planning and data-fetching to avoid duplicate work and reduce latency.

P99 Latency

Cosmo Router
186ms
Apollo Router
1.51s
Apollo Gateway
9.01s

Lower is better

Requests Per Second

Cosmo Router
1167
Apollo Router
143
Apollo Gateway
91

Higher is better

OTEL for Metrics and Tracing

Cosmo router supports exporting tracing and metrics via OpenTelemetry. These can be configured with multiple exporters. Both http and grpc are supported.

Prometheus Metrics

The router offers built-in support for Prometheus. We export the default Go and Process metrics including (R.E.D) metrics related to incoming GraphQL traffic

Support for Subscriptions

The Cosmo Router comes with subscription support out of the box without any limitations. We support two different protocols: WebSockets, Server-Sent Events.

Find out more about the know-hows of WunderGraph Cosmo and how you can use it in your projects.

mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
