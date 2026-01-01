State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.
WunderGraph

Self-hosting is possible, no vendor lock-in

We're dedicated to Open Source

WunderGraph Cosmo is the only fully comprehensive Open-Source GraphQL API Management solution, covering all aspects of building, managing and iterating on a Federated Graph at any scale.

Batteries included

The Complete GraphQL API Management Solution

Manage the Full Lifecycle of your Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo, from schema design to breaking change detection, from authentication to tracing and analytics.

  • Schema Registry
  • Schema Composition Checks
  • CI/CD Integration
  • RBAC & SSO
  • Breaking-Change Detection based on real traffic
  • Metrics, Tracing and Analytics
  • Schema Change Notifications
Read the DocsGitHub

Apache 2.0 Licensed

Fully Open-Source

WunderGraph Cosmo is fully Open-Source and licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing you to use it in any project, commercial or not, without any restrictions.

  • Apache 2.0 Licensed
  • No vendor lock-in
  • No complicated legal validation required
  • No limitations
  • No double licensing
Read the DocsGitHub

Blends in with your existing stack

Cloud Native GraphQL API Management

Cosmo builds on top of the best-in-class Open-Source technologies, such as Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, OpenID Connect, Prometheus and many more.

  • Kubernetes for Deployments
  • OpenTelemetry for Tracing and Metrics
  • OpenID Connect for Authentication
  • Prometheus for Router Metrics
  • S3 for Router Configs & Persisted Operations
  • PostgreSQL for Schema Registry
  • ClickHouse for Analytics
Read the DocsGitHub

Supports Apollo Federation v1 & v2

The most powerful Open-Source GraphQL Router / Gateway

WunderGraph Cosmo comes with a fully featured Federation Router / Gateway implemented in Golang, packed with features and easy to extend.

  • Supports Apollo Federation v1 & v2
  • Supports GraphQL over HTTP
  • Supports GraphQL Subscriptions over WebSockets & SSE
  • Supports JWKS and JWTs for Authentication
  • Customizable with Plugins
  • Export Metrics, Tracing and Analytics with OpenTelemetry and Prometheus
Read the DocsGitHub
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tailor
fingent
redventures
equinix
crypto
onthebeach
EOG Resources
fanduel
innio
Saks
khealth
monkeyfactory
ebay
pempem
travelpassgroup
soundtrack
cbn
StockX
Flutter Entertainment
bonprix
dentsu
procore
acoustic
superbet
roche
soundcloud
Simply Wall Street
ShutterStock
Narvar
Luxury Presence
Luna
OpenPhone
Agilisys
MaintainX
Kabata
NovaPay
Datacurve AI

We love APIs!

Get in touch!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.

State of Federation 2026Share your insights on GraphQL Federation.

Certified & Compliant

SOC2 certifiedSOC 2 Type II
HIPAA CompliantHIPAA
ISO 27001 certifiedISO 27001
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