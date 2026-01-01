WunderGraph Cosmo comes with a fully featured Federation Router / Gateway implemented in Golang, packed with features and easy to extend.

Cosmo builds on top of the best-in-class Open-Source technologies, such as Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, OpenID Connect, Prometheus and many more.

WunderGraph Cosmo is fully Open-Source and licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing you to use it in any project, commercial or not, without any restrictions.

Manage the Full Lifecycle of your Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo, from schema design to breaking change detection, from authentication to tracing and analytics.

WunderGraph Cosmo is the only fully comprehensive Open-Source GraphQL API Management solution, covering all aspects of building, managing and iterating on a Federated Graph at any scale.

We love APIs!

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We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your team or project to the next level.