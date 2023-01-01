Self-hosting is possible, no vendor lock-inWe're dedicated to Open Source
Batteries included
The Complete GraphQL API Management Solution
Manage the Full Lifecycle of your Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo, from schema design to breaking change detection, from authentication to tracing and analytics.
- Schema Registry
- Schema Composition Checks
- CI/CD Integration
- RBAC & SSO
- Breaking-Change Detection based on real traffic
- Metrics, Tracing and Analytics
- Schema Change Notifications
Apache 2.0 Licensed
Fully Open-Source
WunderGraph Cosmo is fully Open-Source and licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing you to use it in any project, commercial or not, without any restrictions.
- No vendor lock-in
- No complicated legal validation required
- No limitations
- No double licensing
Blends in with your existing stack
Cloud Native GraphQL API Management
Cosmo builds on top of the best-in-class Open-Source technologies, such as Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, OpenID Connect, Prometheus and many more.
- Kubernetes for Deployments
- OpenTelemetry for Tracing and Metrics
- OpenID Connect for Authentication
- Prometheus for Router Metrics
- S3 for Router Configs & Persisted Operations
- PostgreSQL for Schema Registry
- ClickHouse for Analytics
Supports Apollo Federation v1 & v2
The most powerful Open-Source GraphQL Router / Gateway
WunderGraph Cosmo comes with a fully featured Federation Router / Gateway implemented in Golang, packed with features and easy to extend.
- Supports GraphQL over HTTP
- Supports GraphQL Subscriptions over WebSockets & SSE
- Supports JWKS and JWTs for Authentication
- Customizable with Plugins
- Export Metrics, Tracing and Analytics with OpenTelemetry and Prometheus
