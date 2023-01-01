WunderGraph

Self-hosting is possible, no vendor lock-in

We're dedicated to Open Source

WunderGraph Cosmo is the only fully comprehensive Open-Source GraphQL API Management solution, covering all aspects of building, managing and iterating on a Federated Graph at any scale.

Batteries included

The Complete GraphQL API Management Solution

Manage the Full Lifecycle of your Federated Graph with WunderGraph Cosmo, from schema design to breaking change detection, from authentication to tracing and analytics.

  • Schema Registry
  • Schema Composition Checks
  • CI/CD Integration
  • RBAC & SSO
  • Breaking-Change Detection based on real traffic
  • Metrics, Tracing and Analytics
  • Schema Change Notifications
Apache 2.0 Licensed

Fully Open-Source

WunderGraph Cosmo is fully Open-Source and licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, allowing you to use it in any project, commercial or not, without any restrictions.

  • Apache 2.0 Licensed
  • No vendor lock-in
  • No complicated legal validation required
  • No limitations
  • No double licensing
Blends in with your existing stack

Cloud Native GraphQL API Management

Cosmo builds on top of the best-in-class Open-Source technologies, such as Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, OpenID Connect, Prometheus and many more.

  • Kubernetes for Deployments
  • OpenTelemetry for Tracing and Metrics
  • OpenID Connect for Authentication
  • Prometheus for Router Metrics
  • S3 for Router Configs & Persisted Operations
  • PostgreSQL for Schema Registry
  • ClickHouse for Analytics
Supports Apollo Federation v1 & v2

The most powerful Open-Source GraphQL Router / Gateway

WunderGraph Cosmo comes with a fully featured Federation Router / Gateway implemented in Golang, packed with features and easy to extend.

  • Supports Apollo Federation v1 & v2
  • Supports GraphQL over HTTP
  • Supports GraphQL Subscriptions over WebSockets & SSE
  • Supports JWKS and JWTs for Authentication
  • Customizable with Plugins
  • Export Metrics, Tracing and Analytics with OpenTelemetry and Prometheus
mryum
tripadvisor
tailor
mongodb
auth0
oracle
fauna
coinweb
neurologik
artnet
cloudiam
upwell
travelpassgroup
sharpapp
sap
soundtrack
sibi
inks
