Senior Platform Engineer - Remote (EMEA)

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we’re on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that’s shared across all stakeholders so it doesn’t create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this. Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we’re looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

About the Role

We're building WunderGraph Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution. As a PaaS, Cosmo runs on modern cloud infrastructure. With Cosmo, developers can easily integrate, manage and orchestrate GraphQL APIs without a single thought about infrastructure, data storage, and security. In order for that to work, our Cosmo cloud needs to be top notch in every aspect: performance, robustness, security - you name it. And there's so much more we'd like to do! How about joining our team to help us shape the future of GraphQL Federation and API collaboration?

You will be in charge of

Helping the team to implement, deploy and maintain the necessary infrastructure

Operating and orchestrating our cloud infrastructure (GCP, GKE)

Defining adequate monitoring of our cloud services, with a sharp eye on security

Implementing and deploying measures to make our cloud even more robust, secure and scalable across the globe / on the edge

Automating as much as possible

Help customers to integrate Cosmo into their existing infrastructure

Efficient use of our cloud resources (traffic, load, provisioning)

Documenting and planning new solutions

What you bring to the table

At least 3 years of proven experience as a Platform or SRE engineer.

of proven experience as a Platform or SRE engineer. Excellent understanding of the web, networking and distributed systems.

Profound experience with at least one cloud provider (GCP, AWS, Azure), GCP preferred.

Experience with Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Helm, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, etc.

Familiar with meeting information security requirements (SOC 2, ISO 27001) in a cloud environment

Excellent communicator (important for a remote team) in English

Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities - no hand-holding needed

You’re calm and focused when under pressure (e.g., if something goes down and everyone else panics :)

Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small, nimble and badass team

You know what it's like to work as part of a remote team

What Success Looks Like

Customers love our product because it works flawlessly, securely and fast - and because it looks darn pretty, too!

Developers love our product because of the exceptional DX (as said before, we’re an engineering company, so we care a lot about DX)

Your teammates love to work with you because you never let them down, share your knowledge, and ship like crazy as a team

Proper tests and clean code that prevent outages and security issues

You grow along with us

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during European (CET) business hours.

The Process

We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

Intro with our CTO

Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) in form of a contribution to our open-source project

Meet the other founders + Culture fit call with the team

Offer