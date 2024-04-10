Senior Platform Engineer - Remote (EMEA)

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we’re on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that’s shared across all stakeholders so it doesn’t create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this. Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we’re looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!
About the Role
We're building WunderGraph Cosmo, the open-source GraphQL Federation solution. As a PaaS, Cosmo runs on modern cloud infrastructure. With Cosmo, developers can easily integrate, manage and orchestrate GraphQL APIs without a single thought about infrastructure, data storage, and security. In order for that to work, our Cosmo cloud needs to be top notch in every aspect: performance, robustness, security - you name it. And there's so much more we'd like to do! How about joining our team to help us shape the future of GraphQL Federation and API collaboration?
You will be in charge of
- Helping the team to implement, deploy and maintain the necessary infrastructure
- Operating and orchestrating our cloud infrastructure (GCP, GKE)
- Defining adequate monitoring of our cloud services, with a sharp eye on security
- Implementing and deploying measures to make our cloud even more robust, secure and scalable across the globe / on the edge
- Automating as much as possible
- Help customers to integrate Cosmo into their existing infrastructure
- Efficient use of our cloud resources (traffic, load, provisioning)
- Documenting and planning new solutions
What you bring to the table
- At least 3 years of proven experience as a Platform or SRE engineer.
- Excellent understanding of the web, networking and distributed systems.
- Profound experience with at least one cloud provider (GCP, AWS, Azure), GCP preferred.
- Experience with Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Helm, Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, etc.
- Familiar with meeting information security requirements (SOC 2, ISO 27001) in a cloud environment
- Excellent communicator (important for a remote team) in English
- Self-starter with a clear sense of priorities - no hand-holding needed
- You’re calm and focused when under pressure (e.g., if something goes down and everyone else panics :)
- Passionate about building something the world has never seen together with a small, nimble and badass team
- You know what it's like to work as part of a remote team
What Success Looks Like
- Customers love our product because it works flawlessly, securely and fast - and because it looks darn pretty, too!
- Developers love our product because of the exceptional DX (as said before, we’re an engineering company, so we care a lot about DX)
- Your teammates love to work with you because you never let them down, share your knowledge, and ship like crazy as a team
- Proper tests and clean code that prevent outages and security issues
- You grow along with us
Why WunderGraph?
- We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!
- Pick your preferred work hardware
- We ship stuff and get sh*t done
- International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour
- You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us
- Build something you love
- Discretionary PTO
- Competitive compensation
- Quarterly team retreats across the globe
Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during European (CET) business hours.
The Process
We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:
- Intro with our CTO
- Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) in form of a contribution to our open-source project
- Meet the other founders + Culture fit call with the team
- Offer
We’re looking forward to your application so we can grow together!
We're hiring through Deel as our Employer of Record, except for Germany where we're hiring directly.