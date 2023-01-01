WunderGraph as Backend for Frontend Framework (BFF) bundles up your data and auto-generates type-safe clients for your preferred frontend frameworks.

Automatically connect your APIs and databases to any frontend

Building manual integrations between backend and frontend is complex, slow and a maintenance nightmare.

Monitor and analyze from edge to origin, and connect your own tools through OTEL

Host your frontend on Vercel, Netlify & more. Config between providers is fully automated

Get a head start with templates for NextJS, Remix, Svelte, SolidJS, Vite and more

WunderGraph unblocks developers by allowing them to ship to production in less than a minute.

Deploy your BFF closest to your users and get access to advanced logging and observability.

Instead of synchronizing development streams of multiple teams, just build and ship in one simple end-to-end process.

This allows frontend developers to build middleware without the need to rely on backend teams.

WunderGraph BFF can be configured entirely with TypeScript.

Build with confidence and speed, no matter the technology you're using. SSR, SSG, CSR, SPA or mobile, WunderGraph has you covered.

There’s no messing around with actions or hunting down naming collisions.

You can use JOIN operations to combine queries from APIs and use Hooks to modify and transform data.

Set up business logic directly in your IDE.

Add any GraphQL or OpenApi compatible API in seconds.

Add your database, existing services or external (SaaS) APIs. WunderGraph has built-in support for your favourite providers.

Transform your databases, services, file storage, identity providers and 3rd party APIs into your own Firebase-like Developer Toolkit in seconds, without getting locked into a specific vendor.

Build the backend you want

Manipulate responses or retrieve additional data to fine-tune client output and augment data return for specific client requirements.

Designed with single goal in mind, achieving the best Developer Experience for building APIs.

Utilize custom headers in requests for improved communication control such as metadata adjustment, cache management, and content type customization.

WunderGraph generates type-safe integrations for data fetching libraries like SWR and Tanstack Query as well as Frameworks like NextJS, React, Svelte, SolidJS and more.

Extend your BFF with TypeScript hooks and custom API Operations, all fully type-safe. Never guess what the API expects again.

Add custom authorization logic such as OAuth2 or JWT prior to request execution, enabling granular access control.

Build realtime and fully reactive applications with ease, by turning your queries into live queries. WunderGraph fully supports (federated) Graphql subscriptions.

WunderGraph gives you all the tools to build modern, scalable APIs

Sounds great, but you need more information?

Get in touch so we can help you!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your infrastructure to the next level.