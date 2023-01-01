Announcing WunderGraph Cosmo: A drop in replacement for Apollo GraphOS
Building manual integrations between backend and frontend is complex, slow and a maintenance nightmare.

Automatically connect your APIs and databases to any frontend

WunderGraph as Backend for Frontend Framework (BFF) bundles up your data and auto-generates type-safe clients for your preferred frontend frameworks.
Virtual Graph
Build the backend you want

Create business value, not glue code

Transform your databases, services, file storage, identity providers and 3rd party APIs into your own Firebase-like Developer Toolkit in seconds, without getting locked into a specific vendor.

1. Pick your data sources

Add your database, existing services or external (SaaS) APIs. WunderGraph has built-in support for your favourite providers.

Transform and combine data with TypeScript operations

  • Set up business logic directly in your IDE.

  • You can use JOIN operations to combine queries from APIs and use Hooks to modify and transform data.

  • There’s no messing around with actions or hunting down naming collisions.

Leverage automatic backend integrations

Turn your frontend into a fullstack powerhouse

Build with confidence and speed, no matter the technology you're using. SSR, SSG, CSR, SPA or mobile, WunderGraph has you covered.

The Next.js Logo
Next.js
Remix
Relay
Nuxt
SvelteKit
Astro
Expo
Empower your Frontend developers by removing backend dependencies

  • WunderGraph BFF can be configured entirely with TypeScript.

  • This allows frontend developers to build middleware without the need to rely on backend teams.

  • Instead of synchronizing development streams of multiple teams, just build and ship in one simple end-to-end process.

Setting up BFF infrastructure is challenging

Host your serverless BFF on WunderGraph Cloud

Deploy your BFF closest to your users and get access to advanced logging and observability.

cosmo

Ship and iterate fast

WunderGraph unblocks developers by allowing them to ship to production in less than a minute.

  • Get a head start with templates for NextJS, Remix, Svelte, SolidJS, Vite and more

  • Host your frontend on Vercel, Netlify & more. Config between providers is fully automated

  • Monitor and analyze from edge to origin, and connect your own tools through OTEL

Don’t reinvent the wheelWunderGraph is the smart way to
build and run your BFF

WunderGraph gives you all the tools to build modern, scalable APIs

Introspect Data Sources

Build realtime and fully reactive applications with ease, by turning your queries into live queries.

WunderGraph fully supports (federated) Graphql subscriptions.

Authorization

Add custom authorization logic such as OAuth2 or JWT prior to request execution, enabling granular access control.

Write type-safe hooks & API operations

Extend your BFF with TypeScript hooks and custom API Operations, all fully type-safe. Never guess what the API expects again.

Auto-generate TypeScript Clients

WunderGraph generates type-safe integrations for data fetching libraries like SWR and Tanstack Query as well as Frameworks like NextJS, React, Svelte, SolidJS and more.

Custom headers

Utilize custom headers in requests for improved communication control such as metadata adjustment, cache management, and content type customization.

One-time tokens

Enhance security by incorporating one-time-use tokens into origin requests, mitigating replay attack vulnerabilities.

Designed with single goal in mind, achieving the best Developer Experience for building APIs.

Custom logic

Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations to implement business logic.

Response rewriting

Manipulate responses or retrieve additional data to fine-tune client output and augment data return for specific client requirements.

RBAC

Protect your operations using Role Based Access Controls (RBAC).

Sounds great, but you need more information?

Get in touch so we can help you!

We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your infrastructure to the next level.

