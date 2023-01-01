Building manual integrations between backend and frontend is complex, slow and a maintenance nightmare.Automatically connect your APIs and databases to any frontend
Create business value, not glue code
Transform your databases, services, file storage, identity providers and 3rd party APIs into your own Firebase-like Developer Toolkit in seconds, without getting locked into a specific vendor.
1. Pick your data sources
Add your database, existing services or external (SaaS) APIs. WunderGraph has built-in support for your favourite providers.
Add any GraphQL or OpenApi compatible API in seconds.
2. Add authentication
Configure OIDC compatible identity providers, or use token based auth.
Transform and combine data with TypeScript operations
Set up business logic directly in your IDE.
You can use JOIN operations to combine queries from APIs and use Hooks to modify and transform data.
There’s no messing around with actions or hunting down naming collisions.
Turn your frontend into a fullstack powerhouse
Build with confidence and speed, no matter the technology you're using.
SSR, SSG, CSR, SPA or mobile, WunderGraph has you covered.
Empower your Frontend developers by removing backend dependencies
WunderGraph BFF can be configured entirely with TypeScript.
This allows frontend developers to build middleware without the need to rely on backend teams.
Instead of synchronizing development streams of multiple teams, just build and ship in one simple end-to-end process.
Host your serverless BFF on WunderGraph Cloud
Deploy your BFF closest to your users and get access to advanced logging and observability.
Ship and iterate fast
WunderGraph unblocks developers by allowing them to ship to production in less than a minute.
Get a head start with templates for NextJS, Remix, Svelte, SolidJS, Vite and more
Host your frontend on Vercel, Netlify & more. Config between providers is fully automated
Monitor and analyze from edge to origin, and connect your own tools through OTEL
Don’t reinvent the wheelWunderGraph is the smart way to
build and run your BFF
WunderGraph gives you all the tools to build modern, scalable APIs
Introspect Data Sources
Build realtime and fully reactive applications with ease, by turning your queries into live queries.
WunderGraph fully supports (federated) Graphql subscriptions.
Authorization
Add custom authorization logic such as OAuth2 or JWT prior to request execution, enabling granular access control.
Write type-safe hooks & API operations
Extend your BFF with TypeScript hooks and custom API Operations, all fully type-safe. Never guess what the API expects again.
Auto-generate TypeScript Clients
WunderGraph generates type-safe integrations for data fetching libraries like SWR and Tanstack Query as well as Frameworks like NextJS, React, Svelte, SolidJS and more.
Custom headers
Utilize custom headers in requests for improved communication control such as metadata adjustment, cache management, and content type customization.
One-time tokens
Enhance security by incorporating one-time-use tokens into origin requests, mitigating replay attack vulnerabilities.
Designed with single goal in mind, achieving the best Developer Experience for building APIs.
Custom logic
Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations to implement business logic.
Response rewriting
Manipulate responses or retrieve additional data to fine-tune client output and augment data return for specific client requirements.
RBAC
Protect your operations using Role Based Access Controls (RBAC).
Sounds great, but you need more information?
Get in touch so we can help you!
We'd love to hear about your use-case and how we can help you to take your infrastructure to the next level.