Serverless GraphQL API Gateway for the modern age
API Composition made easy
WunderGraph treats APIs like dependencies. Compose multiple APIs into a Backend for Frontend, as simple as adding a dependency to your package.json file.
Configuration as Code
Configure and customize your API Gateway with TypeScript. Never leave your IDE or switch contexts when building and integrating APIs to keep you productive and focused.
A Workflow to iterate fast
Super fast deployments allow you to spin up lightweight environments and iterate fast. Every commit results in a preview deployment. Drastically improving the development process.
Fast, reliable Open Source API Gateway
WunderGraph is written in Go, battle-tested in production for years and extremely fast through its unique GraphQL Compiler Architecture.
GraphQL Compiler Architecture
By compiling GraphQL Operations into efficient code at build time, WunderGraph is able to exceed the performance of any other GraphQL Server or API Gateway.
Apache 2.0 & MIT licensed
Open Source is the future of building reliable and secure software. Together with the community, we're building the future of API Gateways and GraphQL.
Battle-tested in production
WunderGraph is used by companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. We're proud to be part of the API ecosystem.
A superior Architecture to build BFFs
WunderGraph blurs the line between Backend, API Gateway and Frontend, empowering developers to iterate fast and build better APIs.
The invisible API Gateway
By making the API Gateway part of your stack, even during development, WunderGraph blends in with your existing architecture and gets completely out of your way.
End-to-end Type-safety
When defining API Operations, WunderGraph automatically generates a type-safe client for your Frontend that handles Authentication, API Access and file uploads.
Ease of customization
Adding custom hooks, authorization logic, or even custom API Endpoints to your API Gateway has never been easier, it's all just one codebase.
Everything in WunderGraph is cutomizable with TypeScript.
No more complicated slow dashboards,
just write code and commit.
Input validation
Add custom input validation logic before executing requests.
Authorization
Add custom authorization logic before executing requests.
One-time tokens
Inject one-time-use tokens into origin requests.
Custom headers
Adding custom headers to requests.
Response rewriting
Rewrite responses, fetch additional data.
Custom logic
Run custom logic inside TypeScript operations.
As a PM for @OracleCloud I’m glad we partner with innovators like @wundergraphcom
Have a minute? Consider upvoting @wundergraphcom on @producthunt. 🚀 It’s an open source project that I’ve used to avoid environmental variable and credential mayhem on my projects by moving all my APIs into one graph. It makes dev way easier!