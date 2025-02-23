Senior Frontend Engineer - Remote (EMEA)

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we’re on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that’s shared across all stakeholders so it doesn’t create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this. Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we’re looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

About the Role

We’re looking for a dedicated frontend engineer with a strong background in building large-scale React applications—ideally using Next.js, React and Tailwind. In this role, you’ll develop and maintain key features on our platform, ensuring a smooth, intuitive user experience. You’ll work directly with both the product team and our customers to gather feedback, address technical challenges, and continuously improve the product. If you have a solid understanding of UI design and user experience, and you’re ready to take on a hands-on role in a fast-paced environment, we’d love to hear from you.

You will be in charge of

Build software along our entire stack (Next.js, React, Typescript, tRPC, GraphQL, Tailwind)

Maintain, deliver, and take ownership of high-quality features for our SaaS product cosmo.wundergraph.com .

. Ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and developer experience (DX).

Analyzing telemetry data and collaborating with our customers to understand their use cases and identify opportunities for improvement.

Diagnosing and resolving technical issues, often working directly with our customers' engineering teams.

Who You Are

You love to code and solve problems - the more of a challenge, the better, because this helps you to learn and hone your skills

You have a quick mind and quick grasp of problems.

When working on something, your focus is to quickly create shippable increments to get user feedback, rather than building what you think could be a perfect solution.

Despite your coding focus, you always start with the customer / user. Instead of making assumptions, you prefer talking to people and finding out first-hand if no other information is available.

You are not afraid of speaking to customers (or other people), nor of speaking your mind inside the team to call out things that can use some improvement.

You dislike things (e.g. meetings) that keep you from doing what you enjoy. You thrive in an environment where your team mates and managers don’t have hidden agendas, but in fact all work together towards common goals everybody understands.

You understand that working in a startup environment comes with a lot of perks, but also responsibilities. For example, you don’t have issues traveling for company retreats and meet-ups, or for jumping onto a call after hours to help your team mates solve an urgent issue.

What You Bring to the Table

At least 5 year of proven professional experience as a software developer, with a focus on frontend development in large-scale React applications (preferably using Next.js). Work samples are required, ideally as open-source projects on GitHub.

of proven professional experience as a software developer, with a focus on frontend development in large-scale React applications (preferably using Next.js). Work samples are required, ideally as open-source projects on GitHub. You possess a strong understanding of UI and UX principles, with a passion for creating seamless and visually appealing user experiences.

You know how to manage complex state in React applications, and you have experience with state management libraries like Recoil, Zustand, or Jotai.

You are a self-starter with excellent prioritization skills, capable of managing your workload independently—no hand-holding needed.

You are proficient in TypeScript, React, and Node.js.

Experience with GraphQL, Tailwind, tRPC is a plus.

Ideally, you have experience contributing to open-source projects.

You are comfortable with remote work and thrive in a fully remote environment.

Excellent communication skills in English are essential for collaborating with a global team.

You are willing and able to travel occasionally to meet the team in person (at least twice a year) or join working meetings.

You are able to work within the CET time zone.

What Success Looks Like

Customers love our product because it works flawlessly, securely and fast - and because it looks darn pretty, too!

Developers love our product because of the exceptional DX (as said before, we’re an engineering company, so we care a lot about DX)

Your teammates love to work with you because you never let them down, share your knowledge, and ship like crazy as a team

Proper tests and clean code that prevent outages and security issues

You grow along with us

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. You must be able to work during business hours in the Central European Time time zone (CET).

The Process

We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

30 min intro call with our COO, wearing his HR hat

30 min intro with our CTO, receiving a small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) in form of a contribution to our open-source project

Complete the assignment in your own time and review together with the CTO

Meet the other founders

Culture fit call with team members

Offer