Full Stack Engineer - Remote (EMEA)

WunderGraph is growing fast, and we’re on a mission to redefine how companies leverage GraphQL Federation at scale. Our North Star is to enable collaboration across small and large organizations, leveraging APIs as the backbone of growing the business. Mega trends like AI need data, and data needs to flow from service to service, and from agent to agent. Data flows rely on APIs, which need a schema that’s shared across all stakeholders so it doesn’t create a huge mess. WunderGraph builds the foundation to enable this. Making this look easy for customers actually means solving hard technical problems, which is why we’re looking for people like you who can help us grow and build more exciting, cutting-edge tech! If you want to make an impact, make your voice heard, and work in a no BS organization so you can get stuff done: look no further and apply today!

About the Role

The requirements and responsibilities for this role are reflecting a mid-level engineer, but if you’re playing on a higher level, don’t hold back - we have multiple open positions and aim for a healthy mix between junior and really senior people. Even if you’re a junior, but very ambitious, we’d love to hear from you! What makes working at WunderGraph special is that you’ll be very close to our customers. We release fast and often, and we’re in constant communication with our customers. You’ll be on customer calls and shared Slack channels to immediately see the impact of your work, get new insights, and improve your work further. This is no position where weeks of planning and months of work will be wasted in the wrong direction. What matters most is to provide value to the customer and iterate fast to figure out what’s right.

You will be in charge of

Build software along our entire stack (Golang, NextJS, React, Typescript, GraphQL, Tailwind)

Work on our open-source code base, analyze and manage PRs

Maintain, deliver, and take ownership of high-quality features for our SaaS product cosmo.wundergraph.com .

. Focus on performance, reliability and DX

Review telemetry data and interact with our customers to understand their use cases and discover areas of improvement

Run internal penetration tests

Troubleshoot issues, potentially together with our customers' engineers

Who You Are

You love to code and solve problems - the more of a challenge, the better, because this helps you to learn and hone your skills

You have a quick mind and quick grasp of problems.

When working on something, your focus is to quickly create shippable increments to get user feedback, rather than building what you think could be a perfect solution.

Despite your coding focus, you always start with the customer / user. Instead of making assumptions, you prefer talking to people and finding out first-hand if no other information is available.

You are not afraid of speaking to customers (or other people), nor of speaking your mind inside the team to call out things that can use some improvement.

You dislike things (e.g. meetings) that keep you from doing what you enjoy. You thrive in an environment where your team mates and managers don’t have hidden agendas, but in fact all work together towards common goals everybody understands.

You understand that working in a startup environment comes with a lot of perks, but also responsibilities. For example, you don’t have issues traveling for company retreats and meet-ups, or for jumping onto a call after hours to help your team mates solve an urgent issue.

What you bring to the table

You have at least 2 years of proven experience as a software developer (work samples required, ideally as open-source project on GitHub)

You are a self-starter with a clear sense of priorities, able to manage yourself - no hand-holding needed

There is a proven track record of you writing performant and secure code (doesn’t have to be our stack)

You are proficient in TypeScript, React and Node.js

Experience with GraphQL, Go, APIs (SOAP, gRPC etc.) is a plus

Ideally, you have contributed to open-source projects before

You are familiar with remote work and able to thrive in a fully remote environment (don’t take this lightly!)

You are an excellent communicator in English, which is critical for a remote team

You are able and willing to travel occasionally in order to meet the team in a nice location (at least twice a year)

What Success Looks Like

Customers love our product because it works flawlessly, securely and fast - and because it looks darn pretty, too!

Developers love our product because of the exceptional DX (as said before, we’re an engineering company, so we care a lot about DX)

Your teammates love to work with you because you never let them down, share your knowledge, and ship like crazy as a team

Proper tests and clean code that prevent outages and security issues

You grow along with us

Why WunderGraph?

We hate overhead as much as you do, so we keep it at an absolute minimum - no distractions!

Pick your preferred work hardware

We ship stuff and get sh*t done

International team with a sometimes weird sense of humour

You can make a real difference and find lots of opportunities to grow together with us

Build something you love

Discretionary PTO

Competitive compensation

Quarterly team retreats across the globe

Note: This is a full-time, fully remote position. We are looking for someone who is available to work during European (CET) business hours.

The Process

We're aiming to make the process as fast as possible. Here's what you can expect:

Intro with our CTO

Small project / programming task (1 - 2h effort) in form of a contribution to our open-source project

Meet the other founders + Culture fit call with the team

Offer